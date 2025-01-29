Sony Interactive Entertainment Appoints Hideaki Nishino as President & CEO

Nishino was appointed CEO of SIE's Platform Business Group in 2024

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment's website © 2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Sony Group

(SIE) announced on Tuesday the appointment of Hideaki Nishino as SIE's president and CEO, effective on April 1. Additionally, Hiroki Totoki will step down from his position as SIE chairman to become president and CEO ofCorporation, and current SIE senior vice president for Finance of Corporate Strategy and Development Lin Tao will step down from her position to become chief financial officer ofCorporation. Both appointments will be effective on April 1, and Tao's successor at SIE will be announced at a later date.

Nishino was appointed CEO of SIE's Platform Business Group, along with Hermen Hulst, who was appointed as CEO of SIE's Studio Business Group, in June 2024. Hulst will continue to serve as CEO of the Studio Business Group, and will report to Nishino. Nishino will continue to serve as CEO of the Platform Business Group.

Nishino began his career at Sony in 2000. Before being appointed as CEO of the Platform Business Group, Nishino was the senior vice president for the Platform Experience Group, and led the team responsible for developing the experiences and technology within PlayStation products and services. As Platform Business Group CEO, Nishino is responsible for technology, products, services, and platform experience. He also oversees third-party publisher and developer relations as well as commercial operations, including sales and marketing of hardware, services, and peripherals.

As CEO of the Studio Business Group, Hulst is responsible for the development, publishing, and business operations of SIE's first-party content. He is also responsible for developing content across devices including PlayStation and PC, and bringing video game IP to new mediums through PlayStation Productions ( The Last of Us series).

Former SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan retired from his position in March 2024, after almost 30 years of service in the company. Totoki assumed the role of chairman of SIE in October 2023 and supported Ryan in his transition. Totoki was appointed SIE interim CEO in April 2024.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Gematsu