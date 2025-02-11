Live-Action Happy Kanako's Killer Life Series' Trailer Unveils More Cast, February 28 Debut

The DMM TV streaming service started streaming the trailer for the live-action series of Toshiya Wakabayashi 's Happy Kanako's Killer Life ( Shiawase Kanako no Koroshiya Seikatsu ) manga on Tuesday. The video announces more cast members and the series' February 28 premiere on DMM TV .

DMM TV also revealed the series' "strongest buddies" key visual:

Image via DMM TV's X/Twitter account ©DMM TV

The newly announced cast are (image above from top left to bottom right):

Yūma Yamoto as Kazuo Takehara

as Kazuo Takehara Hirona Yamazaki as Ōmori

as Ōmori Yūka Sugai as Kiyomi Yoshioka

Shun Sugata as Yakuza boss

as Yakuza boss Tae Kimura as Kanako's mother

as Kanako's mother Atsuro Watabe as the president of the assassin company

Non (left in the visual above) plays the titular Kanako, a girl who unwittingly becomes an assassin and finds that she has talent for it. Kis-My-Ft2 boy band member Taisuke Fujigaya (right) plays Sakurai, Kanako's assassin mentor and partner who constantly worries over her.

Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Tokyo Revengers ) is directing the series.

Image via Amazon © Toshiya Wakabayashi, Seikaisha, Seven Seas Entertainment

Nishino Kanako sure hates her job, and is only too happy to snag the first new gig that comes her way. She never expected that her interview would be at an agency for contract killers... or that she'd be really, really good at bumping people off! Kanako doesn't have a ton of self-confidence, and adjusting to her new life as an assassin isn't the easiest. Will she ever earn the respect of Sakurai, her prickly but kinda hot new coworker? Find out in this dangerously finny, full-color manga!

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Wakabayashi launched the four-panel web manga on Twitter and his pixivFANBOX account, and Seikaisha has since serialized the manga on its Twi4 service. Seikaisha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in March 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga's seventh volume in April 2024.

Wakabayashi's Tsuredure Children manga chronicles a series of short school romance stories in an omnibus format. Wakabayashi launched the manga online in October 2012, and then also began serializing it with new material in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2015. The manga ended in July 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga digitally in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub .