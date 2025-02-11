Netflix Adds Live-Action Nodame Cantabile, Dr. Coto's Clinic, Inheritance Detective Series

Inheritance Detective series debuted on January 25

© Fuji TV

Dr. Coto's Clinic

Dr. Koto Shinryōjo

Inheritance Detective

Sо̄zoku Tantei

The Hyena Has Seven Lives.

has added the 2006 live-action television series based on'smanga and both seasons of, the live-action television adaptation of's) manga. The service also added the live-actionseries based on Yumie Nishiogi and Yо̄ Ikuta's(also known as) manga.

RetroCrush is also streaming the the live-action Nodame Cantabile series. Crunchyroll previously streamed the series, and it described the story:

Noda Megumi, also known as Nodame, is a weird, freewheeling piano student at Momogaoka School of Music. She meets a well-to-do, elite piano student, Chiaki Shin'ichi, who aspires to become a conductor. In the time they spend studying music, playing in orchestras and practicing for competitions, the two make friends with an assortment of eccentric musicians.

Ninomiya launched the manga in Kiss in 2001, and ended it in 2009. Kodansha published 23 compiled book volumes for the series. Del Rey published 16 volumes of the manga in North America until the publisher ceased releasing manga. Kodansha USA Publishing later released the full series digitally in English.

The manga was adapted into three television anime series, and has also received several live-action series and film adaptations.

© Fuji TV

Crunchyroll

Dr. Coto's Clinic

In this drama set on Shikina Island, a far-flung island of the Japanese archipelago located more than six hours from the Japanese main islands, the young physician Kensuke Goto arrives at the island and has to deal with the island's inhabitants, uneager to accept him, at a clinic lacking sufficient medical equipment. Here's a human drama showing how Dr. Coto values the dignity of human life while unflinchingly facing disease with a serious attitude.

previously streamed the 2003 and 2006 live-actionseries, and it describes the story:

Yamada launched the original manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Young Sunday magazine in 2000, and transferred it to Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original after Weekly Young Sunday ceased publication. The manga has been on hiatus since 2010 due to Yamada's health, though Yamada has since expressed thoughts on resuming the manga. Shogakukan published the manga's 26th compiled book volume digitally in November 2023

The manga inspireed a live-action film that opened in Japan in December 2022.

The live-action Inheritance Detective series debuted in Japan on January 25. The series follows Haie, who solves estate disputes. The Sо̄zoku Tantei manga debuted in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in December 2020.

Source: Netflix (link 2, link 3) via WTK