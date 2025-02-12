Netflix to Stream Live-Action Show Based on Mio Wakagi's Glass Heart Novels Worldwide in July

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will stream a live-action series based on Mio Wakagi 's Glass Heart novels worldwide in July. The company also unveiled two images:

Image via Netflix's X/Twitter account © 2025 Netflix

Image via Netflix © 2025 Netflix

The story follows Akane, a drummer who is kicked out of her band, but joins a musician Fujitani's new group.

The series stars Takeru Satoh as Fujitani, Yū Miyazaki as Akane, Keita Machida as Takaoka, Jun Shison as Sakamoto, and Masaki Suda as Toya.

Kensaku Kakimoto and Kotaro Goto are directing the show. Mari Okada , Tomoko Akutsu , Shiho Kosaka , and Anna Kawahara are writing the screenplay. Satoh is also listed as the co-executive producer. Gō Abe is the producer. Hirofumi Sakurai is the line producer. ROBOT is handling production.

Wakagi debuted the novel series in 1993.