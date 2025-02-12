News
Viz Starts Simultaneous Release of Mitsutani's Land of Monsters Manga
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
1st 2 chapters from 20-year-old's 1st series are now available in English
The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Viz Media announced on Tuesday that it has started the simultaneous release of Mitsutani's Land of Monsters (Mamono no Kuni) manga, with two chapters now available to read.
Viz Media describes the dark fantasy epic manga:
In a land where humans and monsters destroy each other, a young boy searches for the key to peace.
Mitsutani launched the manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine on February 5. This is the 20-year-old creator's first manga series.
Source: Viz Media's X/Twitter account