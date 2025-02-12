Viz Starts Simultaneous Release of Mitsutani's Land of Monsters Manga

1st 2 chapters from 20-year-old's 1st series are now available in English

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Viz Media announced on Tuesday that it has started the simultaneous release of Mitsutani 's Land of Monsters ( Mamono no Kuni ) manga, with two chapters now available to read.

Image via Viz Media's X/Twitter account ©Viz Media

Viz Media describes the dark fantasy epic manga:

In a land where humans and monsters destroy each other, a young boy searches for the key to peace.

Mitsutani launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine on February 5. This is the 20-year-old creator's first manga series.