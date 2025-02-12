×
Viz Starts Simultaneous Release of Mitsutani's Land of Monsters Manga

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
1st 2 chapters from 20-year-old's 1st series are now available in English

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Viz Media announced on Tuesday that it has started the simultaneous release of Mitsutani's Land of Monsters (Mamono no Kuni) manga, with two chapters now available to read.

monsters
Image via Viz Media's X/Twitter account
©Viz Media

Viz Media describes the dark fantasy epic manga:

In a land where humans and monsters destroy each other, a young boy searches for the key to peace.

Mitsutani launched the manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine on February 5. This is the 20-year-old creator's first manga series.

Source: Viz Media's X/Twitter account

