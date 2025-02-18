Exclusive: Dark Horse Licenses Kentarō Miura, Studio Gaga's Dur-an-ki Manga

Dark Horse Comics announced on Tuesday that it has licensed Kentarō Miura , and Studio Gaga 's Dur-an-ki ( Duranki ) , a manga based on the Berserk creator's original story. The company will release the title in one paperback volume with bonus materials showing Miura's creative process, the original story outline, concept illustrations, and more. Dark Horse will release the manga in bookstores and comic shops on September 16, 2025.

Image courtesy of Dark Horse © Kentarō Miura, Studio Gaga, Dark Horse

Dark Horse Comics describes the story:

In ancient times, a wondrous child was born of the gods. Neither human nor god, neither male nor female, Usumgal has an inventive mind that can create solutions where they are needed most. Descending from the holy mountain, Usumgal finds friends among humans, and with each fateful encounter comes adventure and, perhaps, their destiny!

The manga launched in Young Animal Zero in September 2019. Miura's Studio Gaga was credited with production. Young Animal Zero 's editors and Studio Gaga made the decision in September 2021 to end the series after Miura's passing in May of the same year. Hakusensha shipped the compiled book volume with new design materials in December 2021.

Miura died on May 6, 2021 due to acute aortic dissection. He was 54. Since the announcement of Miura's passing, creators in Japan and throughout the world have offered their condolences.

Dark Horse also publishes Berserk .

Source: Email correspondence