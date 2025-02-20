Samurai Pizza Cats Series Gets New Action RPG

Dutch developer Blast Zero and Publisher Red Dunes Games announced on Thursday that the Samurai Pizza Cats series is getting a new action RPG titled Samurai Pizza Cats : Blast from the Past! for "all major platforms" and PC via Steam . The company streamed trailers in English and Japanese, as well as a behind-the-scenes animation video:

English

Japanese

Behind-the-Scenes Animation

The game commemorates the 35th anniversary of the Samurai Pizza Cats ( Kyatto-Ninden Teyandee ) anime. The action RPG allows players to choose between the three main characters Speedy, Guido, and Polly Esther, who each have different abilities. After winning battles, players can level up and earn cards to customize the characters. The game features co-op play and English audio.

The original English cast reprised their roles for the trailer, including Rick Jones as Speedy, Sonja Ball as Polly Esther, Terrence Scammell as Guido and the Narrator, and Dean Hagopian as The Big Cheese.

Satoru Akahori , the anime's scriptwriter, supervised the script for the Japanese trailer. The original Japanese cast also returned for the trailer, including Kappei Yamaguchi as Yattaro, Ai Orikasa as Pururun, Ikuya Sawaki as Kōn Kitsunezuka, Naoki Tatsuta as Gennarisai Karasu, and Kenyū Horiuchi as the Narrator. Seiichirō Yamashita replaces Jūrōta Kosugi as Skashee.

Crunchyroll previously streamed the series, and it describes the story:

It's felines fighting felons in this fantastic furry farce! A mixed-up city of old and new, Little Tokyo is an old-fashioned Japanese city populated by robotic animals, where samurai cats working out of a pizzeria punish packs of pugnacious pillagers all to protect the peace of the people. They've got their work cut out for them, for in between the speedy delivery of pizza pies, the dirty rat (quite literally) of a politician named "Big Cheese" plots to control the city, and with his reach far exceeding his grasp, he's continually cooking up constantly crazier contrivances!

Discotek released the series in standard definition on Blu-ray Disc . It previously released the series in a dubbed-only DVD set, and also the original Japanese series Kyatto-Ninden Teyandee in a complete, uncut DVD set in Japanese with English subtitles.

The 1990-91 Tatsunoko "science-fiction historical gag battle anime" revolves around Nyankii ( Samurai Pizza Cats ), a secret ninja team that protects the robotic animal inhabitants of Edoropolis (Little Tokyo) from the evil ninja organization Karakara. Saban Entertainment licensed and released the series on television in the United States.