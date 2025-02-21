'Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense' Novelist Finishes Story

Image via Amazon © Yuumikan, Koin, Kadokawa, Yen Press

Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense

Writerpublished the 573rd and final chapter of their) story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website on Thursday. The story is now listed on the site as complete.

On their X (formerly Twitter ) account, Yuumikan thanked fans for giving them the ability to complete the story with a satisfying ending.

Yen Press publishes both the novels and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

IS SHE THE GAME'S LAST BOSS?! Though she doesn't play many MMOs, Maple has either a natural talent or impossibly good luck, because by pouring every last stat point she has into Vitality, she's created a character who can't be hurt! Whether it's physical attacks or magic or status effects, nothing poses a real threat. In no time at all, news spreads across the server about the adorable terror who can't be defeated. While Maple may just be having fun, her broken build is sure to attract lots of unexpected attention...

Yuumikan began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2016. Kadokawa began releasing the story in print novel form with art by Koin in September 2017. Kadokawa published the 18th novel volume in August 2024, and will publish the 19th volume on March 10. Yen Press published the 15th novel volume on Tuesday.

Jirō Oimoto launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in May 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth volume in November 2023. Yen Press published the eighth volume in November 2024.

The first anime based on Yuumikan 's novels premiered in Japan in January 2020. Funimation streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The company also streamed an English dub . The second season premiered in January 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with subtitles and an English dub.

Sources: Yuumikan 's X/ Twitter account, Shōsetsuka ni Narō via Otakomu





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.