Crunchyroll Debuts By the Grace of the Gods Season 2, Ningen Fushin, BOFURI Season 2 Anime's English Dubs

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
BOFURI dub debuts on Wednesday

Crunchyroll announced the English dub cast and premiere dates for the By the Grace of the Gods Season 2, Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World, and BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 2 anime over the past three days.

The dub for By the Grace of the Gods has already premiered. The cast includes:

The staff includes:

The dub for Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World premiered on Tuesday . The cast includes:

Kieran Flitton as Nick
Brittney Karbowski as Curran
Christina Kelly as Tiana
Landon McDonald as Zem
Kelsey Maher as Agate
Philip Weber as Kizuna (Narrator)
Kristen McGuire as Claudine
William Ofoegbu as Leon
Mike Smith as Argas
Mark Allen Jr. as Velokkio
James Cheek as Alex
Natalie Rose as Lynn
Lara Woodhull as Miril
Cassie Ewulu as Velkia

The staff includes:

The dub for BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 2 premiered on Wednesday. The cast includes:

The staff includes:

  • ADR Director: Natalie Rose
  • ADR Booth Engineer: Tina Son
  • Assistant ADR Booth Engineers: Sawyer Pfledderer, Kim Morton, Helena Walstrom
  • ADR Mix Engineer: Neal Malley
  • ADR Script Supervisor: Emily Neves
  • ADR Script Writer: Ben Phillips
  • ADR Prep: Ry McKeand

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3) (Liam Dempsey)

