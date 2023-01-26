News
Crunchyroll Debuts By the Grace of the Gods Season 2, Ningen Fushin, BOFURI Season 2 Anime's English Dubs
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Crunchyroll announced the English dub cast and premiere dates for the By the Grace of the Gods Season 2, Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World, and BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 2 anime over the past three days.
The dub for By the Grace of the Gods has already premiered. The cast includes:
- Emily Neves as Ryoma
- Suzie Yeung as Eliaria
- Lee George as Callum
- Dani Chambers as Carla
- Oscar Seung as Fei
- Felecia Angelle as Fina
- Wendy Powell as Glissela
- Brittney Karbowski as Jane
- Emi Lo as Li Ling
- Jeannie Tirado as Maria
- Michelle Rojas as Selma
- Charlie Campbell as Serge
- Patrick McAlister as Tekun
The staff includes:
- ADR Director: Jad Saxton
- Assistant ADR Director: Aaron Dismuke
- Lead ADR Engineer: Ian Emerson
- Assistant ADR Engineers: Sawyer Pfledderer, Jameson Outlaw
- ADR Script Writer: Jessica Sluys
- ADR Script Supervisor: Tyler Walker
- ADR Prep: Brandon Peters
- ADR Mix Engineer: Andrew Tipps
The dub for Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World premiered on Tuesday . The cast includes:
Kieran Flitton as Nick
Brittney Karbowski as Curran
Christina Kelly as Tiana
Landon McDonald as Zem
Kelsey Maher as Agate
Philip Weber as Kizuna (Narrator)
Kristen McGuire as Claudine
William Ofoegbu as Leon
Mike Smith as Argas
Mark Allen Jr. as Velokkio
James Cheek as Alex
Natalie Rose as Lynn
Lara Woodhull as Miril
Cassie Ewulu as Velkia
The staff includes:
- ADR Director: Jerry Jewell
- Assistant ADR Director: Jill Harris
- ADR Booth Engineer: Jeremy Woods
- Assistant ADR Booth Engineers: Sawyer Pfledderer, Kim Morton, James Baker
- ADR Mix Engineer: Jake Howard
- ADR Script Supervisor: Bonny Clinkenbeard
- ADR Script Writer: Clayton Browning
- ADR Prep: Brandon Peters
The dub for BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 2 premiered on Wednesday. The cast includes:
- Megan Shipman as Kaede/Maple
- Jad Saxton as Risa/Sally
- Tia Ballard as Kasumi
- Brittney Karbowski as Kanade
- Sara Ragsdale as May
- Kristen McGuire as Yui
- Anthony Bowling as Kuromu
- Caitlin Glass as Iz
- Clifford Chapin as Payne
- Mike McFarland as Dread
- Lindsay Seidel as Frederica
- Jarrod Greene as Drag
- Terri Doty as Mii
- Derick Snow as Shin
- Aaron Dismuke as Markus
- Morgan Lauré as Misery
- Natalie Rose as Syrup
- Samantha Herek as Oboro
- Monica Rial as Dorazou
- Additional Voices: Luci Christian, Jennifer Alyx, Molly Searcy, Kelly Greenshield, Kirsty Johnson, Ben Phillips, Bryson Baugus, David Wald, Anthony DiMascio, James Larabee, Seth Jones
The staff includes:
- ADR Director: Natalie Rose
- ADR Booth Engineer: Tina Son
- Assistant ADR Booth Engineers: Sawyer Pfledderer, Kim Morton, Helena Walstrom
- ADR Mix Engineer: Neal Malley
- ADR Script Supervisor: Emily Neves
- ADR Script Writer: Ben Phillips
- ADR Prep: Ry McKeand
Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3) (Liam Dempsey)