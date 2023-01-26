Crunchyroll Debuts By the Grace of the Gods Season 2, Ningen Fushin, BOFURI Season 2 Anime's English Dubs

Crunchyroll announced the English dub cast and premiere dates for the By the Grace of the Gods Season 2, Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World , and BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 2 anime over the past three days.

The dub for By the Grace of the Gods has already premiered. The cast includes:

The staff includes:

The dub for Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World premiered on Tuesday . The cast includes:

Kieran Flitton as Nick

Brittney Karbowski as Curran

Christina Kelly as Tiana

Landon McDonald as Zem

Kelsey Maher as Agate

Philip Weber as Kizuna (Narrator)

Kristen McGuire as Claudine

William Ofoegbu as Leon

Mike Smith as Argas

Mark Allen Jr. as Velokkio

James Cheek as Alex

Natalie Rose as Lynn

Lara Woodhull as Miril

Cassie Ewulu as Velkia



The staff includes:

The dub for BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 2 premiered on Wednesday. The cast includes:

The staff includes:

ADR Director : Natalie Rose

: ADR Booth Engineer: Tina Son

Booth Engineer: Assistant ADR Booth Engineers: Sawyer Pfledderer , Kim Morton , Helena Walstrom

Booth Engineers: , , ADR Mix Engineer: Neal Malley

Mix Engineer: ADR Script Supervisor: Emily Neves

Script Supervisor: ADR Script Writer: Ben Phillips

Script Writer: ADR Prep: Ry McKeand

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3) (Liam Dempsey)