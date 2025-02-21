Detectives These Days Are Crazy Anime Casts Chado Horii as Cat Cerberus

Announcement made on "Cat Day" in Japan

The staff of the television anime of Masakuni Igarashi 's Detectives These Days Are Crazy! ( Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara ) manga announced on "Neko no Hi" (Cat Day) on Saturday in Japan that Chado Horii will voice Cerberus, the detective agency's pet cat, in the anime. The staff also revealed a "Cerberus Meowing Endurance" video for the anime.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2024 五十嵐正邦/KADOKAWA/まったく最近の製作委員会ときたら

The anime will premiere this year, and stars:

Rion Kujo ( Love Doll , Samurai Harem , Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero ) will direct the anime.

One Peace Books licensed the manga and will release the first compiled book volume in English on April 28. One Peace Books describes the story:

Behold, a great detective who thrills the world solving impossible cases in no time! His name? Keiichiro Nagumo. …But all of that was over a decade ago. Now he's just your typical middle-aged dude. Nagumo is behind the times to the point that he doesn't even know what a smartphone is. But out of the blue, he is confronted by a high school girl named Mashiro who shows up wanting to be his assistant. Witness the miracles a gender-gap detective duo can make!

Igarashi ( Senryū Girl , Tune In to the Midnight Heart ) launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in April 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in July 2016, and the 15th volume on August 27.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.