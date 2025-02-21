News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 16-22
A Returner's Magic Should Be Special, Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp anime; Liar Liar, Loving Moon Dog manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|BUCCHIGIRI?! BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|February 21
|Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp BDCite
|Aniplex of America
|US$99.98
|February 21
|My Isekai Life Limited Edition Steelbook BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|February 21
|A Returner's Magic Should Be Special BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|February 21
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Assorted Entanglements Graphic Novel (GN) 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle GN 10Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Bocchi the Rock! GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 18
|Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|Choujin X GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|February 18
|CLAMP Premium Collection Tokyo Babylon GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 18
|The Cursed Sword Master's Harem Life: By the Sword, For the Sword GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Danganronpa 2: Chiaki Nanami's Goodbye Despair Quest GN 13Please
|Dark Horse
|US$13.99
|February 18
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|Detroit: Become Human - Tokyo Stories- GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 18
|Dragon and Chameleon GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 18
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: The Complete Manga Collection GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$25.99
|February 18
|God Bless the Mistaken GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|February 18
|Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|Hate Me, but Let Me Stay GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Hirayasumi GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Honey Lemon Soda GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 18
|I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 18
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 18
|Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Is the order a rabbit? GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 18
|Laid-Back Camp GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|Liar Liar GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.00
|February 18
|Lonely Castle in the Mirror GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 18
|Love of Kill GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|Loving Moon Dog GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Mieruko-chan GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 18
|Mujina Into the Deep GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|February 18
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 20Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 18
|My Boyfriend is a Dog GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 18
|My Noisy Roommate: The Roof Over My Head Comes With Monsters and a Hottie GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 18
|Nakamura-san, The Uninvited Gyaru GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Oshi no Ko GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|Rainbows After Storms GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 18
|Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$16.00
|February 18
|Recommendations for Bad Children Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$16.00
|February 18
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 29Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 18
|Riviere and the Land of Prayer GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 18
|Rooster Fighter GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Royal Tailor: Clothier to the Crown GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 18
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 25Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 18
|The Shiunji Family Children GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Twilight Out of Focus GN 6Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 18
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 33Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 18
|Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 18
|Victoria of Many Faces GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord GN 4Please
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|February 18
|Wild Roses and Pretenders GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|Working for God in a Godless World GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|February 18
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100th Time's the Charm: She Was Executed 99 Times, So How Did She Unlock “Super Love” Mode?! GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 19
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 13Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Assorted Entanglements GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 19
|A Banished Odd-jobber Starts a New Life GN 8Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.36
|February 21
|Bibliophile Princess GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 19
|Bocchi the Rock! GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Brutal GNs 1-5Please
|Coamix
|US$7.36 each
|February 21
|Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$10.91
|February 18
|Cheating My Way through a Different World with my Tablet to Live a Comfortable Life GNs 1-3Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.36 each
|February 21
|Choujin X GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 18
|CLAMP Premium Collection Tokyo Babylon GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Danganronpa 2: Chiaki Nanami's Goodbye Despair Quest GN 2Please
|Dark Horse
|US$7.99
|February 18
|The Day I was Born into a Ducal House, I was Branded as a Disqualified Heir, but I'm Still Living Well to This Day! GN 4Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.36
|February 21
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Detroit: Become Human - Tokyo Stories- GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Dragon and Chameleon GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|February 18
|Duchess in the Attic GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 19
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 18
|Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: The Complete Manga Collection GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Former Vet Lady Has Had Her Engagement Called Off, but Is Very Popular with the Fluffies! GN 4Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.36
|February 21
|From Maid to Mother GN 10Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.36
|February 21
|Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 19
|Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 18
|God Bless the Mistaken GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|God Came To Apologize Because I Had a Hard Time In My Past Life GNs 1-2Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.36 each
|February 21
|The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Hate Me, but Let Me Stay GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 18
|Having an Idol-Loving Boyfriend is the Best! GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Hirayasumi GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Honey Lemon Soda GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|February 18
|I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 18
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 18
|Is the order a rabbit? GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Laid-Back Camp GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Leave Me Alone: I Want to Enjoy Cheat Life with My Familiar GN 4Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.36
|February 21
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Liar Liar GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Lonely Castle in the Mirror GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 18
|Love of Kill GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Loving Moon Dog GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 18
|Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Mieruko-chan GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 18
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Mujina Into the Deep GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 18
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 20Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 18
|My Boyfriend in Orange GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 18
|My Boyfriend is a Dog GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 18
|My Noisy Roommate: The Roof Over My Head Comes With Monsters and a Hottie GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 18
|My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 19
|Nakamura-san, The Uninvited Gyaru GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 18
|The Only Thing I'd Do in a No-Boys-Allowed Game World Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 18
|Opening a Café in Another World GN 13Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.36
|February 21
|Oshi no Ko GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Rainbows After Storms GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 18
|The Reincarnated Evil Dragon GNs 1-3Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.36 each
|February 21
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 29Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Riviere and the Land of Prayer GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Rooster Fighter GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Royal Tailor: Clothier to the Crown GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 18
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 25Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 19
|The Shiunji Family Children GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Soara and the House of Monsters GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 18
|The Struggles of a Reincarnated Marquess's Daughter--- I'll be taken down in Style! GN 4Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.36
|February 21
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 18
|Twilight Out of Focus GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.95
|February 18
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 33Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 18
|Victoria of Many Faces GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord GN 4Please
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|February 18
|Wild Roses and Pretenders GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.95
|February 18
|Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 18
|Working for God in a Godless World GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$6.99
|February 18
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Babel Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 18
|Black Summoner Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.00
|February 18
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 8.99Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 18
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 19Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$16.00
|February 18
|I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$13.00
|February 18
|The Only Thing I'd Do in a No-Boys-Allowed Game World Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 18
|Phantom Thief Red Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 18
|Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 18
|Recommendations for Bad Children Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 18
|Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 18
|Too Many Losing Heroines! Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 18
|The Villainess and the Demon Knight Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 18
|Whoever Steals This Book Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|February 18
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 8.99Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 18
|The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 19
|Duchess in the Attic Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 19
|The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subject Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 21
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 20
|I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Knock Yourself Out! The Goddess Beat the Final Boss in the Tutorial, So Now I'm Free to Do Whatever Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 20
|The Legendary Witch Is Reborn as an Oppressed Princess Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 18
|Magic Stone Gourmet: Eating Magical Power Made Me the Strongest! Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 18
|My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 18
|The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 21
|Pens Down, Swords Up: Throw Your Studies to the Wind Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 21
|Phantom Thief Red Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$3.99
|February 18
|Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 18
|Whoever Steals This Book Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|February 18
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One PC gamePlease
|Sega
|US$59.99
|February 21
