News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 16-22

posted on by Alex Mateo
A Returner's Magic Should Be Special, Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp anime; Liar Liar, Loving Moon Dog manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
BUCCHIGIRI?! BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 February 21
Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp BDCite Aniplex of America US$99.98 February 21
My Isekai Life Limited Edition Steelbook BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 February 21
A Returner's Magic Should Be Special BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 February 21

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Assorted Entanglements Graphic Novel (GN) 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle GN 10Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18
Bocchi the Rock! GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 February 18
Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
Choujin X GN 8Please Viz Media US$16.99 February 18
CLAMP Premium Collection Tokyo Babylon GN 8Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 18
The Cursed Sword Master's Harem Life: By the Sword, For the Sword GN 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 18
Danganronpa 2: Chiaki Nanami's Goodbye Despair Quest GN 13Please Dark Horse US$13.99 February 18
Dead Mount Death Play GN 13Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
Detroit: Become Human - Tokyo Stories- GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 18
Dragon and Chameleon GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 18
The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: The Complete Manga Collection GNPlease Seven Seas US$25.99 February 18
God Bless the Mistaken GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All GN 2Please Yen Press US$20.00 February 18
Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
Hate Me, but Let Me Stay GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 18
Hirayasumi GN 4Please Viz Media US$14.99 February 18
Honey Lemon Soda GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 18
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 18
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 11Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 14Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 18
Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 10Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 18
Is the order a rabbit? GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 18
Laid-Back Camp GN 16Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
Liar Liar GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.00 February 18
Lonely Castle in the Mirror GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 18
Love of Kill GN 14Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
Loving Moon Dog GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 18
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 6Please Viz Media US$14.99 February 18
Mieruko-chan GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 9Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 18
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 15Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 18
Mujina Into the Deep GN 1Please Viz Media US$16.99 February 18
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 20Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 18
My Boyfriend is a Dog GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 18
My Noisy Roommate: The Roof Over My Head Comes With Monsters and a Hottie GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 18
Nakamura-san, The Uninvited Gyaru GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 18
Oshi no Ko GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
Rainbows After Storms GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 18
Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$16.00 February 18
Recommendations for Bad Children Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$16.00 February 18
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 29Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 18
Riviere and the Land of Prayer GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 18
Rooster Fighter GN 7Please Viz Media US$14.99 February 18
Royal Tailor: Clothier to the Crown GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 18
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 25Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 18
The Shiunji Family Children GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 14Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 18
Twilight Out of Focus GN 6Please Vertical US$12.95 February 18
Twin Star Exorcists GN 33Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 18
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 18
Victoria of Many Faces GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord GN 4Please One Peace Books US$13.95 February 18
Wild Roses and Pretenders GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 18
Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
Working for God in a Godless World GN 2Please Titan US$12.99 February 18
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100th Time's the Charm: She Was Executed 99 Times, So How Did She Unlock “Super Love” Mode?! GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 19
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 13Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18
Assorted Entanglements GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 19
A Banished Odd-jobber Starts a New Life GN 8Please alphapolis US$7.36 February 21
Bibliophile Princess GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 19
Bocchi the Rock! GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Brutal GNs 1-5Please Coamix US$7.36 each February 21
Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 10Please Yen Press US$10.91 February 18
Cheating My Way through a Different World with my Tablet to Live a Comfortable Life GNs 1-3Please alphapolis US$7.36 each February 21
Choujin X GN 8Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 18
CLAMP Premium Collection Tokyo Babylon GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Danganronpa 2: Chiaki Nanami's Goodbye Despair Quest GN 2Please Dark Horse US$7.99 February 18
The Day I was Born into a Ducal House, I was Branded as a Disqualified Heir, but I'm Still Living Well to This Day! GN 4Please alphapolis US$7.36 February 21
Dead Mount Death Play GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Detroit: Become Human - Tokyo Stories- GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Dragon and Chameleon GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 February 18
Duchess in the Attic GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 19
The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 6Please Yen Press US$7.99 February 18
Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: The Complete Manga Collection GNPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 February 18
Former Vet Lady Has Had Her Engagement Called Off, but Is Very Popular with the Fluffies! GN 4Please alphapolis US$7.36 February 21
From Maid to Mother GN 10Please alphapolis US$7.36 February 21
Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 19
Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18
God Bless the Mistaken GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
God Came To Apologize Because I Had a Hard Time In My Past Life GNs 1-2Please alphapolis US$7.36 each February 21
The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Hate Me, but Let Me Stay GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18
Having an Idol-Loving Boyfriend is the Best! GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18
Hirayasumi GN 4Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 18
Honey Lemon Soda GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 February 18
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18
Is the order a rabbit? GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Laid-Back Camp GN 16Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Leave Me Alone: I Want to Enjoy Cheat Life with My Familiar GN 4Please alphapolis US$7.36 February 21
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Liar Liar GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Lonely Castle in the Mirror GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18
Love of Kill GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Loving Moon Dog GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 6Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 18
Mieruko-chan GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 18
Mujina Into the Deep GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 18
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 20Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18
My Boyfriend in Orange GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18
My Boyfriend is a Dog GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18
My Noisy Roommate: The Roof Over My Head Comes With Monsters and a Hottie GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 19
Nakamura-san, The Uninvited Gyaru GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18
The Only Thing I'd Do in a No-Boys-Allowed Game World Novel 1Please Yen Press US$16.00 February 18
Opening a Café in Another World GN 13Please alphapolis US$7.36 February 21
Oshi no Ko GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Rainbows After Storms GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 18
Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18
The Reincarnated Evil Dragon GNs 1-3Please alphapolis US$7.36 each February 21
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 29Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18
Riviere and the Land of Prayer GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Rooster Fighter GN 7Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 18
Royal Tailor: Clothier to the Crown GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 25Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 11Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 19
The Shiunji Family Children GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Soara and the House of Monsters GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18
The Struggles of a Reincarnated Marquess's Daughter--- I'll be taken down in Style! GN 4Please alphapolis US$7.36 February 21
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18
Twilight Out of Focus GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$12.95 February 18
Twin Star Exorcists GN 33Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 18
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18
Victoria of Many Faces GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord GN 4Please One Peace Books US$13.95 February 18
Wild Roses and Pretenders GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.95 February 18
Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 18
Working for God in a Godless World GN 2Please Titan US$6.99 February 18
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Babel Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 18
Black Summoner Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$15.00 February 18
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 8.99Please Yen Press US$16.00 February 18
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 19Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 18
Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$16.00 February 18
I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$13.00 February 18
The Only Thing I'd Do in a No-Boys-Allowed Game World Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 18
Phantom Thief Red Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 18
Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 3Please Yen Press US$16.00 February 18
Recommendations for Bad Children Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 18
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 18
Too Many Losing Heroines! Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 18
The Villainess and the Demon Knight Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 18
Whoever Steals This Book Novel 5Please Yen Press US$20.00 February 18

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 8.99Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 18
The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 19
Duchess in the Attic Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 19
The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subject Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 21
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 20
I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 18
Knock Yourself Out! The Goddess Beat the Final Boss in the Tutorial, So Now I'm Free to Do Whatever Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 20
The Legendary Witch Is Reborn as an Oppressed Princess Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 18
Magic Stone Gourmet: Eating Magical Power Made Me the Strongest! Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 18
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 18
The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 21
Pens Down, Swords Up: Throw Your Studies to the Wind Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 21
Phantom Thief Red Novel 5Please Yen Press US$3.99 February 18
Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 18
Whoever Steals This Book Novel 5Please Yen Press US$9.99 February 18

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One PC gamePlease Sega US$59.99 February 21


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 9-15
