North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 16-22

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 13 Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18

Assorted Entanglements GN 7 AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases GN 5 Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 19

A Banished Odd-jobber Starts a New Life GN 8 Please alphapolis US$7.36 February 21

Bibliophile Princess GN 8 Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 19

Bocchi the Rock! GN 6 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Brutal GNs 1-5 Please Coamix US$7.36 each February 21

Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 10 Please Yen Press US$10.91 February 18

Cheating My Way through a Different World with my Tablet to Live a Comfortable Life GNs 1-3 Please alphapolis US$7.36 each February 21

Choujin X GN 8 Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 18

CLAMP Premium Collection Tokyo Babylon GN 8 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Danganronpa 2: Chiaki Nanami's Goodbye Despair Quest GN 2 Please Dark Horse US$7.99 February 18

The Day I was Born into a Ducal House, I was Branded as a Disqualified Heir, but I'm Still Living Well to This Day! GN 4 Please alphapolis US$7.36 February 21

Dead Mount Death Play GN 13 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Detroit: Become Human - Tokyo Stories - GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Dragon and Chameleon GN 2 Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 February 18

Duchess in the Attic GN 5 Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 19

The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 6 Please Yen Press US$7.99 February 18

Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya : The Complete Manga Collection GN Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 18

Former Vet Lady Has Had Her Engagement Called Off, but Is Very Popular with the Fluffies! GN 4 Please alphapolis US$7.36 February 21

From Maid to Mother GN 10 Please alphapolis US$7.36 February 21

Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village GN 6 Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 19

Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 12 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18

God Bless the Mistaken GN 4 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

God Came To Apologize Because I Had a Hard Time In My Past Life GNs 1-2 Please alphapolis US$7.36 each February 21

The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 6 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Hate Me, but Let Me Stay GN 3 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18

Having an Idol-Loving Boyfriend is the Best! GN 6 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18

Hirayasumi GN 4 Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 18

Honey Lemon Soda GN 8 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time GN 4 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 1 Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 February 18

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 14 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18

I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 11 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 14 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 10 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18

Is the order a rabbit? GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Laid-Back Camp GN 16 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Leave Me Alone: I Want to Enjoy Cheat Life with My Familiar GN 4 Please alphapolis US$7.36 February 21

Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 9 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Liar Liar GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Lonely Castle in the Mirror GN 5 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18

Love of Kill GN 14 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Loving Moon Dog GN 1 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18

Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 6 Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 18

Mieruko-chan GN 10 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 9 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18

Mission: Yozakura Family GN 15 Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 18

Mujina Into the Deep GN 1 Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 18

Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 20 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18

My Boyfriend in Orange GN 14 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18

My Boyfriend is a Dog GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18

My Noisy Roommate: The Roof Over My Head Comes With Monsters and a Hottie GN 2 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18

My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World GN 4 Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 19

Nakamura-san, The Uninvited Gyaru GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18

The Only Thing I'd Do in a No-Boys-Allowed Game World Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$16.00 February 18

Opening a Café in Another World GN 13 Please alphapolis US$7.36 February 21

Oshi no Ko GN 9 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Rainbows After Storms GN 2 Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 18

Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 8 Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 18

The Reincarnated Evil Dragon GNs 1-3 Please alphapolis US$7.36 each February 21

Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 29 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18

Riviere and the Land of Prayer GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Rooster Fighter GN 7 Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 18

Royal Tailor: Clothier to the Crown GN 3 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18

The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 25 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 9 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 18

Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 11 Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 19

The Shiunji Family Children GN 3 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 14 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Soara and the House of Monsters GN 4 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18

The Struggles of a Reincarnated Marquess's Daughter--- I'll be taken down in Style! GN 4 Please alphapolis US$7.36 February 21

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale GN 4 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji GN 3 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18

Twilight Out of Focus GN 6 Please Kodansha USA US$12.95 February 18

Twin Star Exorcists GN 33 Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 18

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 12 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18

Victoria of Many Faces GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord GN 4 Please One Peace Books US$13.95 February 18

Wild Roses and Pretenders GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$9.95 February 18

Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 4 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 18

Working for God in a Godless World GN 2 Please Titan US$6.99 February 18