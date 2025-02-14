×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 9-15

posted on by Alex Mateo
Bubblegum Crisis, Sailor Moon 3-Film Collection anime; The Otaku Love Connection, Choking on Love manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bubblegum Crisis: Perfect Collection BDPlease AnimEigo US$49.95 February 11
My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Complete Collection BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$129.98 February 11
One Piece Collection 36 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$39.98 February 11
Sailor Moon Three-Film Collection BDPlease Viz Media US$29.99 February 11

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akane-banashi Graphic Novel (GN) 10Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 11
A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 19Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 February 11
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix Manga US$14.99 February 11
Choking on Love GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 11
Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 11
Even Though We're Adults GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 11
The Fable Omnibus GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 February 11
Fall in Love, You False Angels GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 11
Fly Me to the Moon GN 27Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 11
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 12Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 11
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 11
Gravitation: Collector's Edition GN 4Please Seven Seas US$24.99 February 11
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 45Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 11
The Hungry Succubus Wants to Consume Him GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 11
I Wanna Do Bad Things with You GN 4Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 11
I Want to End This Love Game GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 11
I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 11
Kurokiya-san Wants to Lead Him Around by the Nose GN 3Please One Peace Books US$13.95 February 11
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 10Please Vertical US$12.95 February 11
My Hero Academia GN 40Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 11
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 17Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 11
The Otaku Love Connection GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 11
Palace of the Omega GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 11
Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 11
Pokémon: Scarlet & Violet GN 1Please Viz Media US$5.99 February 11
Sakura, Saku! GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 11
Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 11
Sketchy GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 11
Someday I'll Fall for You GN 2Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 11
Stay By My Side After the Rain GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 11
Tearmoon Empire GN 6Please Yen Press US$15.99 February 11
The Sword of the Titans GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 February 11
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 11
Tomo-chan Is a Girl! Omnibus GN 4-6Please Seven Seas US$24.99 February 11

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akane-banashi GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 11
Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle GN 10Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 11
A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 19AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 February 11
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 13Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 February 11
Choking on Love GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 11
Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 11
Even Though We're Adults GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 11
Fall in Love, You False Angels GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 February 11
Fly Me to the Moon GN 27Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 11
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 11
Gang King GN 26Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 11
Gantz Omnibus GN 4Please Dark Horse US$17.99 February 11
Giant Killing GN 47Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 11
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 11
Gravitation: Collector's Edition GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 11
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 45Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 11
I Have a Crush at Work GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 11
I Wanna Do Bad Things with You GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 11
I Want to End This Love Game GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 11
I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 11
Kurokiya-san Wants to Lead Him Around by the Nose GN 3Please One Peace Books US$13.95 February 11
My Hero Academia GN 40Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 11
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 17Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 February 11
Nina the Starry Bride GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 11
The Otaku Love Connection GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 February 11
Palace of the Omega GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 11
Parasyte Reversi GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 11
Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 11
The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 12
Sakura, Saku! GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 11
Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 11
Sketchy GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 11
Someday I'll Fall for You GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 11
Stay By My Side After the Rain GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 11
Sword of the Titans GN 1Please Titan US$8.99 February 11
That Beauty Is a Tramp GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 February 11
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 11
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 12Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 12
With You and the Rain GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 11
Yozakura Quartet GN 32Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 11

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura: Short Stories NovelPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 February 11
Hero Syndrome Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$16.00 February 12
Lycoris Recoil: Ordinary Days NovelAnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 February 11
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 11
True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends - Music of the Flower Gardens and Heavens Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 11

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 10
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 15Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 14
A Cozy Life in the Woods with the White Witch Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 14
Hero Syndrome Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 12
Loner Life in Another World Novel 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 13
Lycoris Recoil: Ordinary Days NovelPlease Yen Press US$8.99 February 11
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 13
Mercedes and the Waning Moon: The Dungeoneering Feats of a Discarded Vampire Aristocrat Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 12

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork NIS America US$59.99 February 14


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 2-8
