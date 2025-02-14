News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 9-15
posted on by Alex Mateo
Bubblegum Crisis, Sailor Moon 3-Film Collection anime; The Otaku Love Connection, Choking on Love manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bubblegum Crisis: Perfect Collection BDPlease
|AnimEigo
|US$49.95
|February 11
|My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Complete Collection BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$129.98
|February 11
|One Piece Collection 36 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$39.98
|February 11
|Sailor Moon Three-Film Collection BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$29.99
|February 11
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akane-banashi Graphic Novel (GN) 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 11
|A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 19Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 11
|Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|February 11
|Choking on Love GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 11
|Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 11
|Even Though We're Adults GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 11
|The Fable Omnibus GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|February 11
|Fall in Love, You False Angels GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 11
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 27Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 11
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 11
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 11
|Gravitation: Collector's Edition GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|February 11
|Hayate the Combat Butler GN 45Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 11
|The Hungry Succubus Wants to Consume Him GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 11
|I Wanna Do Bad Things with You GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 11
|I Want to End This Love Game GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 11
|I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 11
|Kurokiya-san Wants to Lead Him Around by the Nose GN 3Please
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|February 11
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 10Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 11
|My Hero Academia GN 40Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 11
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 17Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 11
|The Otaku Love Connection GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 11
|Palace of the Omega GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 11
|Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 11
|Pokémon: Scarlet & Violet GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$5.99
|February 11
|Sakura, Saku! GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 11
|Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 11
|Sketchy GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 11
|Someday I'll Fall for You GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 11
|Stay By My Side After the Rain GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 11
|Tearmoon Empire GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.99
|February 11
|The Sword of the Titans GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|February 11
|The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 11
|Tomo-chan Is a Girl! Omnibus GN 4-6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|February 11
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akane-banashi GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 11
|Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle GN 10Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 11
|A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 19AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 11
|Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 13Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|February 11
|Choking on Love GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 11
|Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 11
|Even Though We're Adults GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 11
|Fall in Love, You False Angels GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|February 11
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 27Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 11
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 11
|Gang King GN 26Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 11
|Gantz Omnibus GN 4Please
|Dark Horse
|US$17.99
|February 11
|Giant Killing GN 47Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 11
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 11
|Gravitation: Collector's Edition GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 11
|Hayate the Combat Butler GN 45Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 11
|I Have a Crush at Work GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 11
|I Wanna Do Bad Things with You GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 11
|I Want to End This Love Game GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 11
|I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 11
|Kurokiya-san Wants to Lead Him Around by the Nose GN 3Please
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|February 11
|My Hero Academia GN 40Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 11
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 17Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|February 11
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 11
|The Otaku Love Connection GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|February 11
|Palace of the Omega GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 11
|Parasyte Reversi GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 11
|Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 11
|The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 12
|Sakura, Saku! GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 11
|Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 11
|Sketchy GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 11
|Someday I'll Fall for You GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 11
|Stay By My Side After the Rain GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 11
|Sword of the Titans GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|February 11
|That Beauty Is a Tramp GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|February 11
|The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 11
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 12
|With You and the Rain GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 11
|Yozakura Quartet GN 32Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 11
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adachi and Shimamura: Short Stories NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 11
|Hero Syndrome Novel 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 12
|Lycoris Recoil: Ordinary Days NovelAnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 11
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 11
|True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends - Music of the Flower Gardens and Heavens Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 11
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 10
|By the Grace of the Gods Novel 15Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 14
|A Cozy Life in the Woods with the White Witch Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 14
|Hero Syndrome Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 12
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 13
|Lycoris Recoil: Ordinary Days NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 11
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 13
|Mercedes and the Waning Moon: The Dungeoneering Feats of a Discarded Vampire Aristocrat Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 12
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|February 14
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.