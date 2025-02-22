Me and the Alien MuMu Anime's 2nd Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, Sabasister's Opening Song, April 9 Debut

The official website for Me and the Alien MuMu , the television anime of Hiroki Miyashita 's Uchūjin MūMū manga, posted its second full promotional video and second key visual on Saturday. The video announces two more cast members, more staff members, the opening theme song, and the anime's April 9 premiere.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon © Hiroki Miyashita,SHONENGAHOSHA/Me and the Alien MuMu Production Committee.

The newly announced cast members are:

Karin Takahashi as Siberia

as Siberia Katsuyuki Konishi as Junichirō Anamori

The newly announced staff members are:

The band Sabasister performs the opening theme song "Fushigi na Kimi" (Mysterious You).

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on April 9 at 24:00 (effectively, April 10 at midnight or April 9 at 11:00 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on MBS .

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©宮下裕樹・少年画報社／京急大学人類再生研究会

Pony Canyon describes the story:

A cat-like alien from a distant galaxy, MuMu, arrives on Earth. His goal is to learn about home appliance technology on Earth to recover the technology his species has lost. The protagonist, Sakurako, has a typical university life, but everything changes with MuMu's arrival! What begins as an unexpected cohabitation quickly turns into a whirlwind of chaotic events. The chemistry between Sakurako and MuMu leads to a super-spectacular, appliance-filled, and cat comedy adventure.

The anime stars:

Tomoya Takahashi ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie ) is directing the anime at OLM. Keiichirō Ōchi ( Girlfriend, Girlfriend , Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ) is in charge of series scripts, Kenji Ōta ( Pon no Michi ) is designing the characters, and the Kuricorder Quartet is composing the music.

The two main cast members Momo Harumi and Etsuko Kozakura perform the show's ending theme song "Sayonara Jinrui" (Farewell Humanity). Yōichirō Yanagihara wrote the song lyrics, and also composed the song alongside Kōji Ishikawa and Kōji Takimoto . Kuricorder Quartet arranged the song. The song is a cover of band Tama's song of the same name.

Miyashita began the manga as one-shot story in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in April 2019, before launching its serialization two months later. Shonengahosha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume this past May.

The manga and alien character's name is an apparent homage to Mū, the unorthodox magazine on paranormal matters that the Weathering With You film, the Occultic;Nine series, and other anime, manga, and games have referenced.

Miyashita and writer Takeshi Natsuhara launched the Yakuza Reincarnation ( Ninkyō Tensei: Isekai no Yakuza Hime ) manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in July 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th volume on December 19. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and released the 11th volume on December 17.

Source: Press releqase