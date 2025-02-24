Compass 2.0 Anime Reveals April 7 TV Premiere

The official website for #Compass 2.0 Combat Providence Analysis System , the new anime project of NHN PlayArt and Dwango 's online real-time strategy game #Compass —Combat Providence Analysis System ( #Compass Sentō Setsuri Kaiseki System ), revealed on Sunday the anime's April 7 premiere on six TV Tokyo channels and BS NTV , and on April 8 on AT-X . In addition, Nana Mizuki 's official YouTube channel started streaming the track sample for the anime's previously announced opening theme song "Hakudō" (Pulsebeat).

The anime will premiere on April 7 on TV Tokyo 's six channels at 24:00 JST (effectively, April 8 at 12 midnight), and on BS NTV at 24:30 JST (effectively, April 8 at 12:30 a.m.). The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on April 8 at 8:30 p.m. JST.

The anime's cast, some of which were featured in previous videos, includes:

Hitoshi Nanba ( Golden Kamuy , Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) is directing the anime at Lay-duce . Yūma Uchida will perform the ending theme song "Heartache."

#Compass is a three-versus-three capture the flag-style battle game. Players form teams of three by selecting from the game's roster of colorful characters and fight to capture checkpoints in a certain amount of time. The team that obtains control of the most checkpoints is declared the victor.

The iOS, Android, and Amazon app game is free to play with in-game item purchases in Japan and Taiwan. It has more than 15 million downloads since launching in 2016.

The game already inspired a series of four-minute anime shorts from TMS Entertainment and other studios in 2018.

The franchise also includes several manga and novel projects.

Sources: #Compass anime's website, Crunchyroll (Mikikazu Komatsu)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.