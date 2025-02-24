Monster Hunter Wilds Game Posts Live-Action Trailer

The official YouTube account for the Monster Hunter franchise streamed a new live-action trailer for the Monster Hunter Wilds game on Monday ahead of its release.

The game will debut globally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28. Pre-orders for the game are open now.

The company revealed the Iceshard Cliffs biome earlier this month, along with new monsters.

The cross-play open beta test ran from February 6 at 10:00 p.m. EST to February 9 at 9:59 p.m. EST. The test also ran from February 13 at 10:00 p.m. EST to February 16 at 9:59 p.m. EST for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Bonuses for participants included a decorative charm and an item pack.

The first cross-play open beta test ran from October 31 to November 3.

Players who pre-order the game will receive the Guild Knight Layered Armor Set and the Hope Charm talisman as in-game items. Players who pre-order through the PlayStation store will receive the exclusive Monster Hunter Wilds Digital Mini Artbook.

The Premium Deluxe Edition includes the Deluxe Pack (which contains in-game items and poses), Premium Bonuses of more in-game items, and the Cosmetic DLC Packs. The Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 will launch in spring 2025, and the DLC Pack 2 will launch in summer 2025. The Deluxe Edition of the game will also include the Deluxe Pack.

Players with save data from Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will receive special in-game armor for palicos.

The Monster Hunter game franchise has reached 100 million sales worldwide.