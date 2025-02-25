Onna Dōshi toka Arienai Desho to Iiharu Onna no Ko o, 100-kakan de Attōteki ni Otosu Yuri no Ohanashi Novels Slated to End in Volume 9

Onna Dōshi toka Arienai Desho to Iiharu Onna no Ko o, 100-kakan de Attōteki ni Otosu Yuri no Ohanashi

The eighth volume of's(A Yuri Story About a Girl Who Insists Two Girls Can't Be Together, But Is Thoroughly Seduced in 100 Days) light novel series reported on February 15 that Mikami plans to finish the novel series in its next volume, volume 9.

The girls' love comedy story centers on Marika Sakikabara, a popular high school girl who does not believe that a relationship between two girls is possible. Until one day, class beauty Aya Fuwa offers Marika 10,000 yen a day, to test in 100 days if it is really impossible for two girls to have a relationship.

Mikami self-published the light novel digitally in 2018, and SB Creative physically published the light novels' first volume in 2020. Yukiko drew the illustration until the third volume, and Wata started drawing the illustration from the fourth volume.

Kayako launched a manga adaptation of the light novels on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in 2020. The manga ended in its third compiled book volume in 2022.

Mikami published the first light novel volume of There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... ( Watashi ga Koibito ni Nareru Wake Naijan, Muri Muri! Muri Janakatta!? or WATANARE ) under Shueisha 's Dash X Bunko label in February 2020, with illustrations by Eku Takushima . Shueisha published the sixth novel volume in November 2023. Musshu launched the manga adaptation in Shueisha 's Dash X Comic section of the Nico Nico Seiga website in May 2020. Shueisha published the seventh manga volume on September 19. Yen Press published the fifth novel volume in English on September 10, and the sixth manga volume on October 22.

The television anime for There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... will premiere in July.

Yen Press is releasing Mikami's If You Could See Love ( Moshi, Koi ga Mietanara ) yuri manga in English. That manga ran in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace Plus website from June 2020 to February 2022, with three volumes. Yen Press has released all three volumes in English.

Mikami is also writing the scripts for the television anime of cosaic and Group SNE 's Murder Mystery of the Dead party game. The anime premiered on November 13.

