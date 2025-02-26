The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Manga Ends

Image via Amazon ©Asuka Keigen, Yū Shimizu, Asagi Tōsaka, Kadokawa

Monthly Shōnen Ace

Seiken Gakuin no Maken Tsukai

The April issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's) manga on Wednesday. The manga is an adaptation of's light novel series of the same title.

Yen Press publishes the manga and describes the story:

The manga adaptation of the light novel series soon to be an anime! One thousand years ago, Leonis Death Magnus, undead sorcerer and the greatest of the Dark Lords, entered magical stasis during a climactic battle. When he awakens, he finds a beautiful silver-haired young woman named Riselia standing before him. More shockingly, Leonis has been transformed into a ten-year-old boy! Now he'll have to adapt to this strange era and deal with the twisted monsters called Voids—all while keeping his true powers a secret from his lovely new guardian.

Keigen launched the manga in Monthly Shōnen Ace in 2019. Kadokawa will publish the manga's 10th compiled book volume on March 24.

Kadokawa published the first volume of Shimizu's novel series with illustration by Asagi Tōsaka in May 2019. The novel series ended in its 16th volume, which released on October 25. Yen Press also publishes the novels and will release the 11th volume on April 8.

The novels' anime adaptation premiered in October 2023 on TV in Japan, after streaming early on the ABEMA service in September 2023. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired and streamed an English dub.

Source: Monthly Shōnen Ace April issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.