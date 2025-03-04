Live-Action Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective Series' Teaser Reveals Cast, April 22 Debut

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the live-action series of Mikito Chinen 's Ameku Takao no Suiri Karte ( Ameku Takao's Detective Karte or literally, Ameku Takao's Mystery Medical Record) novel series posted a teaser promotional video on Tuesday. The teaser reveals the series' main cast and April 22 premiere date.

Kanna Hashimoto (live-action Gintama , Kingdom , Assassination Classroom , Spirited Away stage play) plays the titular Ameku Takao, while Shōhei Miura (live-action Kimi ni Todoke , Gokusen , Angel Heart ) plays Yū Takanashi.

The series will premiere on TV Asahi and its affiliates on April 22 at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EDT). TV Asahi and Toei are producing, and Hideya Hamada ( Blue Moment , Zettai Reido) is writing the scripts. The directors are Hisashi Kimura , Naoki Tamura , Yūta Yoshikawa, and Hiroki Kashiwagi.

A television anime of the novels debuted on January 1. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs and is also streaming an English dub. Crunchyroll is streaming the series under the title Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective .

Chinen, who is also a practicing doctor, writes the story of a doctor who solves murders and medical mysteries at the department of diagnosis at a general hospital.

Shinchosha published 13 volumes of the novel series from October 2014 to September 2022. Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha has since started re-publishing the 13 previous volumes and adding three more volumes since October 2023. The novel series has over 3 million copies in cumulative circulation.

Hiroki Ohara launched the novel's manga adaptation in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in 2016. The manga ended in its fourth compiled book volume in 2018.

