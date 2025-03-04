News
Live-Action Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective Series' Teaser Reveals Cast, April 22 Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the live-action series of Mikito Chinen's Ameku Takao no Suiri Karte (Ameku Takao's Detective Karte or literally, Ameku Takao's Mystery Medical Record) novel series posted a teaser promotional video on Tuesday. The teaser reveals the series' main cast and April 22 premiere date.
新ドラマ— 『天久鷹央の推理カルテ』火曜よる9時【公式】 (@Ameku_ex) March 5, 2025
『#天久鷹央の推理カルテ 』
15秒特報PR
最速公開
#橋本環奈 演じる天才医師・天久鷹央が《難攻不落の謎》を"診断"によって解明
4月22日(火)よる9時スタート
⏬TVerで特別動画を続々公開予定！https://t.co/f7m5NAVqaI#三浦翔平 pic.twitter.com/tTSykMS4el
『天久鷹央の推理カルテ』火曜よる9時【公式】 (@Ameku_ex) March 3, 2025
情報解禁
新ドラマ
『#天久鷹央の推理カルテ 』#橋本環奈
テレビ朝日連続ドラマ初主演!
#三浦翔平 と初バディで
《難政不落の謎》を【診断】によって解明
４月22日(火)よる9時スタート
⏬TVerで特報PR公開中!https://t.co/f7m5NAVqaI pic.twitter.com/LLUSCjIHdh
Kanna Hashimoto (live-action Gintama, Kingdom, Assassination Classroom, Spirited Away stage play) plays the titular Ameku Takao, while Shōhei Miura (live-action Kimi ni Todoke, Gokusen, Angel Heart) plays Yū Takanashi.
The series will premiere on TV Asahi and its affiliates on April 22 at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EDT). TV Asahi and Toei are producing, and Hideya Hamada (Blue Moment, Zettai Reido) is writing the scripts. The directors are Hisashi Kimura, Naoki Tamura, Yūta Yoshikawa, and Hiroki Kashiwagi.
A television anime of the novels debuted on January 1. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs and is also streaming an English dub. Crunchyroll is streaming the series under the title Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective.
Chinen, who is also a practicing doctor, writes the story of a doctor who solves murders and medical mysteries at the department of diagnosis at a general hospital.
Shinchosha published 13 volumes of the novel series from October 2014 to September 2022. Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha has since started re-publishing the 13 previous volumes and adding three more volumes since October 2023. The novel series has over 3 million copies in cumulative circulation.
Hiroki Ohara launched the novel's manga adaptation in Shinchosha's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in 2016. The manga ended in its fourth compiled book volume in 2018.
Sources: Live-action Ameku M.D.'s X/Twitter account, Eiga Natalie