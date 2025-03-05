News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 2-8
posted on by Alex Mateo
Shangri-La Frontier, The World Is Still Beautiful anime; DEAD ROCK, Hikaru in the Light! manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akira SteelBook 4K UHDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$34.99
|March 4
|A Certain Scientific Railgun S Season 2 BDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$49.99
|March 4
|Shangri-La Frontier Season 1 Part 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|March 4
|The World Is Still Beautiful BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|March 4
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 4
|A-DO GN 7Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 4
|Alpi the Soul Sender GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Titan
|US$12.99
|March 4
|Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 4
|The Apothecary Diaries GN 13Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|March 4
|Asumi-chan Is Interested in Lesbian Brothels! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 4
|Becoming a Princess Knight and Working at a Yuri Brothel GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 4
|Blue Box GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 4
|D-Frag! GN 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 4
|Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 7Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|March 4
|Dark Gathering GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 4
|DEAD ROCK GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$11.99
|March 4
|The Emperor's Caretaker GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|March 4
|Four Lives Remain: Tatsuya Endō Before SPY x FAMILY GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 4
|Guilty Smile GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 4
|Gunsmith Cats Omnibus GN 1Please
|Dark Horse
|US$29.99
|March 4
|Hikaru in the Light! GN 1Please
|Scholastic
|US$11.99
|March 4
|Hikaru in the Light! GN 1 (hardcover)Please
|Scholastic
|US$24.99
|March 4
|Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 4
|I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 4
|I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 4
|The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 4
|Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 7Please
|Dark Horse
|US$14.99
|March 4
|Killer Shark in Another World GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 4
|Let's Do It Already! GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 4
|Like a Butterfly GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 4
|Lycoris Recoil GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 4
|Medalist GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 4
|Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 4
|Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 6Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|March 4
|My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 4
|My Love Story!! GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 4
|My Special One GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 4
|One Piece GN 108Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 4
|Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 4
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 29Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 4
|Rozen Maiden: Collector's Edition GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$25.99
|March 4
|Sakamoto Days GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 4
|Skip Beat! GN 50Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 4
|A Star Brighter Than the Sun GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 4
|Super Mario Manga Mania GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 4
|Thunder 3 GN 3Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|March 4
|Uncle From Another World GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 4
|Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 4
|You Talk Too Much, So Just Shut It Already! GN 1Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|March 4
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 4
|A-DO GN 7Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 4
|Alpi the Soul Sender GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Titan
|US$8.99
|March 4
|The Apothecary Diaries GN 13Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|March 4
|Asumi-chan Is Interested in Lesbian Brothels! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 4
|Becoming a Princess Knight and Working at a Yuri Brothel GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 4
|Blue Box GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 4
|Blue Lock GN 30Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 4
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 4
|The Coppersmith's Bride GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 5
|D-Frag! GN 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 4
|Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 7Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|March 4
|Dark Gathering GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 4
|DEAD ROCK GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|March 4
|The Emperor's Caretaker GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|March 4
|The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 5
|Four Lives Remain: Tatsuya Endō Before SPY x FAMILY GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$7.99
|March 4
|Guardians of the Far Frontier GNPlease
|Kuma
|US$9.99
|March 4
|Guilty Smile GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 4
|Gunsmith Cats Omnibus GN 1Please
|Dark Horse
|US$17.99
|March 4
|Hikaru in the Light! GN 1Please
|Scholastic
|US$7.99
|March 4
|Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 4
|How to Grill Our Love GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 4
|I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 4
|I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 4
|The Invincible Little Lady GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 5
|The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 4
|Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 7Please
|Dark Horse
|US$8.99
|March 4
|Killer Shark in Another World GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 4
|Let's Do It Already! GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 4
|Like a Butterfly GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 4
|Lycoris Recoil GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 4
|Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 4
|Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 6Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|March 4
|My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 4
|My Love Story!! GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 4
|My Special One GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 4
|One Piece GN 108Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 4
|Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 4
|Rozen Maiden: Collector's Edition GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 4
|Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 5
|Sakamoto Days GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 4
|Skip Beat! GN 50Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 4
|A Star Brighter Than the Sun GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 4
|Stuck in a Time Loop: When All Else Fails, Be a Villaines GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 5
|Super Mario Manga Mania GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 4
|Those Snow White Notes GN 26Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 4
|Thunder 3 GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 4
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 4
|Uncle From Another World GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 4
|Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 4
|YataMomo GN 1Please
|Kuma
|US$9.99
|March 4
|You Talk Too Much, So Just Shut It Already! GN 1Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|March 4
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Hollow Regalia Novel 5Cite
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 4
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 4
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Brunhild and Kriemhild Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 4
|The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 10Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 4
|The Dorky NPC Mercenary Knows His Place Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 6
|Imperial Reincarnation: I Came, I Saw, I Survived Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 4
|No One Gets Past This Gatekeeper: The Unwanted Warrior Guards His New Post Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 3
|Hollow Regalia Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 4
|Zilbagias the Demon Prince: How the Seventh Prince Brought Down the Kingdom Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 7
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ever 17 - The Out of Infinity Switch, PS4, PC gamePlease
|Spike Chunsoft
|US$29.99
|March 6
|Never 7 - The End of Infinity Switch, PS4, PC gameCite
|Spike Chunsoft
|US$19.99
|March 6
|Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Konami
|US$49.99
|March 6
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
discuss this in the forum |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history