News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 2-8

posted on by Alex Mateo
Shangri-La Frontier, The World Is Still Beautiful anime; DEAD ROCK, Hikaru in the Light! manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akira SteelBook 4K UHD Crunchyroll US$34.99 March 4
A Certain Scientific Railgun S Season 2 BD Crunchyroll US$49.99 March 4
Shangri-La Frontier Season 1 Part 1 BD Crunchyroll US$69.98 March 4
The World Is Still Beautiful BD Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 March 4

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 13 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 4
A-DO GN 7 Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 4
Alpi the Soul Sender GN 6 Titan US$12.99 March 4
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 6 Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 4
The Apothecary Diaries GN 13 Square Enix Manga US$12.99 March 4
Asumi-chan Is Interested in Lesbian Brothels! GN 5 Seven Seas US$14.99 March 4
Becoming a Princess Knight and Working at a Yuri Brothel GN 4 Seven Seas US$14.99 March 4
Blue Box GN 14 Viz Media US$11.99 March 4
D-Frag! GN 18 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 4
Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 7 Square Enix Manga US$12.99 March 4
Dark Gathering GN 12 Viz Media US$11.99 March 4
DEAD ROCK GN 1 Kodansha USA US$11.99 March 4
The Emperor's Caretaker GN 1 Square Enix Manga US$12.99 March 4
Four Lives Remain: Tatsuya Endō Before SPY x FAMILY GN Viz Media US$11.99 March 4
Guilty Smile GN 2 Seven Seas US$14.99 March 4
Gunsmith Cats Omnibus GN 1 Dark Horse US$29.99 March 4
Hikaru in the Light! GN 1 Scholastic US$11.99 March 4
Hikaru in the Light! GN 1 (hardcover) Scholastic US$24.99 March 4
Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 10 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 4
I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class GN 1 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 4
I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 8 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 4
The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife GN 5 Seven Seas US$14.99 March 4
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 7 Dark Horse US$14.99 March 4
Killer Shark in Another World GN 3 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 4
Let's Do It Already! GN 4 Viz Media US$11.99 March 4
Like a Butterfly GN 11 Viz Media US$11.99 March 4
Lycoris Recoil GN 2 Yen Press US$13.00 March 4
Medalist GN 7 Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 4
Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 8 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 4
Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 6 Square Enix Manga US$14.99 March 4
My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 6 Viz Media US$11.99 March 4
My Love Story!! GN 14 Viz Media US$11.99 March 4
My Special One GN 9 Viz Media US$11.99 March 4
One Piece GN 108 Viz Media US$11.99 March 4
Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me GN 3 Seven Seas US$14.99 March 4
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 29 Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 4
Rozen Maiden: Collector's Edition GN 1 Seven Seas US$25.99 March 4
Sakamoto Days GN 16 Viz Media US$11.99 March 4
Skip Beat! GN 50 Viz Media US$11.99 March 4
A Star Brighter Than the Sun GN 1 Viz Media US$11.99 March 4
Super Mario Manga Mania GN Viz Media US$11.99 March 4
Thunder 3 GN 3 Vertical US$13.95 March 4
Uncle From Another World GN 11 Yen Press US$15.00 March 4
Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 12 Viz Media US$11.99 March 4
You Talk Too Much, So Just Shut It Already! GN 1 One Peace Books US$12.95 March 4

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 13 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 4
A-DO GN 7 Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 4
Alpi the Soul Sender GN 6 Titan US$8.99 March 4
The Apothecary Diaries GN 13 Square Enix Manga US$7.99 March 4
Asumi-chan Is Interested in Lesbian Brothels! GN 5 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 4
Becoming a Princess Knight and Working at a Yuri Brothel GN 4 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 4
Blue Box GN 14 Viz Media US$6.99 March 4
Blue Lock GN 30 Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 4
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 16 Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 4
The Coppersmith's Bride GN 5 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 5
D-Frag! GN 18 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 4
Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 7 Square Enix Manga US$7.99 March 4
Dark Gathering GN 12 Viz Media US$6.99 March 4
DEAD ROCK GN 1 Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 4
The Emperor's Caretaker GN 1 Square Enix Manga US$7.99 March 4
The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure GN 4 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 5
Four Lives Remain: Tatsuya Endō Before SPY x FAMILY GN Viz Media US$7.99 March 4
Guardians of the Far Frontier GN Kuma US$9.99 March 4
Guilty Smile GN 2 Seven Seas US$14.99 March 4
Gunsmith Cats Omnibus GN 1 Dark Horse US$17.99 March 4
Hikaru in the Light! GN 1 Scholastic US$7.99 March 4
Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 10 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 4
How to Grill Our Love GN 13 Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 4
I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 4
I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 8 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 4
The Invincible Little Lady GN 7 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 5
The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife GN 5 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 4
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 7 Dark Horse US$8.99 March 4
Killer Shark in Another World GN 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 4
Let's Do It Already! GN 4 Viz Media US$6.99 March 4
Like a Butterfly GN 11 Viz Media US$6.99 March 4
Lycoris Recoil GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 March 4
Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 8 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 4
Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 6 Square Enix Manga US$9.99 March 4
My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 6 Viz Media US$6.99 March 4
My Love Story!! GN 14 Viz Media US$6.99 March 4
My Special One GN 9 Viz Media US$6.99 March 4
One Piece GN 108 Viz Media US$6.99 March 4
Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me GN 3 Seven Seas US$14.99 March 4
Rozen Maiden: Collector's Edition GN 1 Seven Seas US$14.99 March 4
Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight GN 3 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 5
Sakamoto Days GN 16 Viz Media US$6.99 March 4
Skip Beat! GN 50 Viz Media US$6.99 March 4
A Star Brighter Than the Sun GN 1 Viz Media US$6.99 March 4
Stuck in a Time Loop: When All Else Fails, Be a Villaines GN 3 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 5
Super Mario Manga Mania GN Viz Media US$6.99 March 4
Those Snow White Notes GN 26 Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 4
Thunder 3 GN 3 Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 4
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 10 Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 4
Uncle From Another World GN 11 Yen Press US$6.99 March 4
Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 12 Viz Media US$6.99 March 4
YataMomo GN 1 Kuma US$9.99 March 4
You Talk Too Much, So Just Shut It Already! GN 1 One Peace Books US$12.95 March 4

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Hollow Regalia Novel 5 Yen Press US$16.00 March 4
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 10 Seven Seas US$15.99 March 4

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Brunhild and Kriemhild Novel 3 Yen Press US$9.99 March 4
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 10 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 4
The Dorky NPC Mercenary Knows His Place Novel 3 J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 6
Imperial Reincarnation: I Came, I Saw, I Survived Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 4
No One Gets Past This Gatekeeper: The Unwanted Warrior Guards His New Post Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 3
Hollow Regalia Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 4
Zilbagias the Demon Prince: How the Seventh Prince Brought Down the Kingdom Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 7

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ever 17 - The Out of Infinity Switch, PS4, PC gamePlease Spike Chunsoft US$29.99 March 6
Never 7 - The End of Infinity Switch, PS4, PC gameCite Spike Chunsoft US$19.99 March 6
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Konami US$49.99 March 6


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
