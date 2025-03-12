News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 9-15
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer, Nasu: Summer in Andalusia anime; Assassin & Cinderella, How to Deal When Your Intimidating Neighbor is Actually an Omega manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Chu-Bra!: Panty Appreciation Society BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$39.99
|March 11
|Nasu: Summer in Andalusia BDPlease
|AnimEigo
|US$19.99
|March 11
|Ragna Crimson Steelbook BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$129.98
|March 11
|The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 3 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|March 11
|The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 3 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$89.98
|March 11
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|March 11
|Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|March 11
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|23:45 Graphic Novel (GN)Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.95
|March 11
|At 25:00 in Akasaka GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 11
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 11
|Assassin & Cinderella GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|March 11
|Ayakashi Triangle GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 11
|Call of the Night GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 11
|CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 11
|Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 11
|Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 11
|Corpse Blade GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|March 11
|The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 11
|Even if There's No Rainbow Tomorrow GNPlease
|Kuma
|US$15.95
|March 11
|Fake Fact Lips GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 11
|Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 11
|Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 11
|How to Deal When Your Intimidating Neighbor is Actually an Omega GNPlease
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 11
|Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 11
|Imaizumi Brings All the Gals to His House GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 11
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 11
|Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 11
|Kemono Jihen GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 11
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 33Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 11
|Megumi & Tsugumi GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 11
|meth-e-meth: The Complete Edition GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|March 11
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 11
|No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 11
|Nukozuke! GN 3Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|March 11
|Otonari Complex GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 11
|Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 11
|Quality Assurance in Another World GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 11
|Sketchy GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 11
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 27Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 11
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 23Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|March 11
|Succubus and Hitman GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 11
|Tank Chair GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 11
|Todai Revengers Omnibus GN 3-4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$22.99
|March 11
|Turns Out My Online Friend is My Real-Life Boss! GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|March 11
|X-Men: The Manga: Remastered GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$29.99
|March 11
|Wails of the Bound: Beta! GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|March 11
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|23:45 GNPlease
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|March 11
|Assassin & Cinderella GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|March 11
|At 25:00 in Akasaka GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 11
|The Beast Player GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 11
|Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For! GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 11
|Call of the Night GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 11
|CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 11
|Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 11
|Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 11
|Corpse Blade GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|March 11
|The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 11
|The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 12
|Even if There's No Rainbow Tomorrow GNPlease
|Kuma
|US$9.99
|March 11
|Gang King GN 27Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 11
|Gantz Omnibus GN 5Please
|Dark Horse
|US$17.99
|March 11
|How to Deal When Your Intimidating Neighbor is Actually an Omega GNPlease
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|March 11
|Imaizumi Brings All the Gals to His House GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 11
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 11
|Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 11
|Kemono Jihen GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 11
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 33Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 11
|Manchuria Opium Squad GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 11
|Megumi & Tsugumi GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 11
|meth-e-meth: The Complete Edition GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 11
|No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 11
|Nukozuke! GN 3Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|March 11
|Otonari Complex GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 11
|Our Fake Marriage GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 11
|Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 11
|Shaman King The Super Star GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 11
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 27Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 11
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 23Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|March 11
|Tank Chair GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 11
|Todai Revengers Omnibus GN 3-4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 11
|Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns 2 GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 11
|Turns Out My Online Friend is My Real-Life Boss! GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 11
|X-Men: The Manga: Remastered GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|March 11
|Wails of the Bound: Beta! GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|March 11
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.99
|March 11
|Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 11
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 11
|Love Is Dark Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 11
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 20Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 11
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 12
|The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 13
|Cooking with Wild Game Novel 27Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 10
|D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 11
|From Villainess to Healer Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 12
|Heavenly Swords of the Twin Stars Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 10
|I Could Never Be a Succubus! Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 13
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 14
|Lady Rose Just Wants to Be a Commoner Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 10
|The Mythical Hero's Otherworld Chronicles Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 13
|Love Is Dark Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 11
|The Mythical Hero's Otherworld Chronicles Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 13
|Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 15Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 11
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 20Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 11
|They Don't Know I'm Too Young for the Adventurer's Guild Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 10
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.