News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 9-15

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer, Nasu: Summer in Andalusia anime; Assassin & Cinderella, How to Deal When Your Intimidating Neighbor is Actually an Omega manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Chu-Bra!: Panty Appreciation Society BDPlease Media Blasters US$39.99 March 11
Nasu: Summer in Andalusia BDPlease AnimEigo US$19.99 March 11
Ragna Crimson Steelbook BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$129.98 March 11
The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 3 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 March 11
The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 3 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll US$89.98 March 11
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 March 11
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 March 11

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
23:45 Graphic Novel (GN)Please Kodansha USA US$13.95 March 11
At 25:00 in Akasaka GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 11
Animal Crossing: New Horizons GN 8Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 11
Assassin & Cinderella GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 March 11
Ayakashi Triangle GN 14Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 11
Call of the Night GN 19Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 11
CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 11
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 11
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 11Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 11
Corpse Blade GN 2Please Titan US$12.99 March 11
The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 9Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 11
Even if There's No Rainbow Tomorrow GNPlease Kuma US$15.95 March 11
Fake Fact Lips GNPlease Seven Seas US$15.99 March 11
Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 7Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 11
Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 11
How to Deal When Your Intimidating Neighbor is Actually an Omega GNPlease Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 11
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 11
Imaizumi Brings All the Gals to His House GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 11
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 25Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 11
Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 10Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 11
Kemono Jihen GN 15Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 11
Komi Can't Communicate GN 33Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 11
Megumi & Tsugumi GN 5Please Viz Media US$12.99 March 11
meth-e-meth: The Complete Edition GNPlease Yen Press US$20.00 March 11
Nina the Starry Bride GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 11
No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 11
Nukozuke! GN 3Please One Peace Books US$12.95 March 11
Otonari Complex GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 11
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 11
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 11
Sketchy GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 11
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 27Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 11
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 23Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 March 11
Succubus and Hitman GN 8Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 11
Tank Chair GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 11
Todai Revengers Omnibus GN 3-4Please Seven Seas US$22.99 March 11
Turns Out My Online Friend is My Real-Life Boss! GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 March 11
X-Men: The Manga: Remastered GN 2Please Viz Media US$29.99 March 11
Wails of the Bound: Beta! GN 3Please Tokyopop US$13.99 March 11

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
23:45 GNPlease Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 11
Assassin & Cinderella GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 March 11
At 25:00 in Akasaka GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 11
The Beast Player GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 11
Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For! GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 11
Call of the Night GN 19Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 11
CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 11
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 11
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 11
Corpse Blade GN 2Please Titan US$8.99 March 11
The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 11
The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 12
Even if There's No Rainbow Tomorrow GNPlease Kuma US$9.99 March 11
Gang King GN 27Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 11
Gantz Omnibus GN 5Please Dark Horse US$17.99 March 11
How to Deal When Your Intimidating Neighbor is Actually an Omega GNPlease Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 11
Imaizumi Brings All the Gals to His House GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 11
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 25Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 11
Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 11
Kemono Jihen GN 15Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 11
Komi Can't Communicate GN 33Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 11
Manchuria Opium Squad GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 11
Megumi & Tsugumi GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 11
meth-e-meth: The Complete Edition GNPlease Yen Press US$9.99 March 11
No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 11
Nukozuke! GN 3Please One Peace Books US$12.95 March 11
Otonari Complex GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 11
Our Fake Marriage GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 11
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 11
Shaman King The Super Star GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 11
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 27Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 11
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 23Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 March 11
Tank Chair GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 11
Todai Revengers Omnibus GN 3-4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 11
Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns 2 GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 11
Turns Out My Online Friend is My Real-Life Boss! GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 11
X-Men: The Manga: Remastered GN 2Please Viz Media US$16.99 March 11
Wails of the Bound: Beta! GN 3Please Tokyopop US$7.99 March 11

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 8Please Yen Press US$15.99 March 11
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 11
Loner Life in Another World Novel 11Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 11
Love Is Dark Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 11
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 20Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 11

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 12
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 13
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 27Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 10
D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 11
From Villainess to Healer Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 12
Heavenly Swords of the Twin Stars Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 10
I Could Never Be a Succubus! Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 13
I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 14
Lady Rose Just Wants to Be a Commoner Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 10
The Mythical Hero's Otherworld Chronicles Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 13
Love Is Dark Novel 2Please Yen Press US$9.99 March 11
The Mythical Hero's Otherworld Chronicles Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 13
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 15Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 11
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 20Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 11
They Don't Know I'm Too Young for the Adventurer's Guild Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 10


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 2-8
