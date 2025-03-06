Kaijū Sekai Seifuku Anime's Video Unveils More Cast, Theme Song, April 5 TV Debut

The official website for the television anime of the Kaijū Sekai Seifuku (Monster World Conquest) project from Kotobukiya 's Character Creation Lab. initiative posted the full promotional video and key visual for the anime on Friday. The video announces more cast members and the anime's April 5 television premiere date, and it also announces and previews the anime's theme song "Gaogaogao" by Rosy Chronicle, a new Hello! Project group.

Image via Kaiju Sekai Seifuku anime's website ©コトブキヤ／かいじゅうせかいせいふくけいかく

The new cast members include Misato Fukuen as Gaogao and Megumi Satō as Garugaru.

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 5 at 7:00 a.m. (April 4 at 6:00 p.m. EDT).

The cast includes Aoi Yūki as the kaijū Mera, Gusuka, Aniki, and Sugar, Rina Kawaei as the kaijū's owner, and Sōta Nakajima as a neighbor.

Kinuta Ōshiro is directing the anime at DLE . Hiroto Naka is penning the scripts.

The project's short anime launched in April 2020 on Kotobukiya 's YouTube channel.

The "heartwarming slice-of-life" anime follows four dragon-like monsters who came to Earth to conquer it — but first, they study humanity by freeloading off an OL (female office worker) in her 20s. They turn her apartment into their secret base, and prepare for their world conquest … eventually.

Hoshinoko serialized a semimonthly four-panel manga of the project on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website from January 2020 to April 2021.

Source: Kaijū Sekai Seifuku anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.