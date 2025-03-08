Madoka Magica: Magia Exedra Game's New Video Announces March 27 Launch

The staff for the Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Magia Exedra smartphone game revealed in a new promotional video on Saturday that the game will launch on iOS and Android devices on March 27. To celebrate the announcement and the milestone of 800,000 pre-registrations, the official X (formerly Twitter ) account will also release wallpaper images.

事前登録受付中！

魔法少女まどか☆マギカ Magia Exedra

📅2025年3月27日（木）iOS/Android版 正式リリース決定！



事前登録は引き続き受付中です✨

FictionJunction performs the theme song "lighthouse" with LINO LEIA as the main vocalist.

The game's animation opening footage by SHAFT will debut at the game's AnimeJapan 2025 booth on March 22.

The game will launch on March 27, following a delay from last year for the staff to "ensure even higher quality in the final game." The game will also be available for PC via Steam .

Pokelabo ( Assault Lily: Last Bullet, SINoALICE ) and f4samurai ( Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Lost Stories, Ange Vierge -Re:Link-) are developing the game. Pokelabo is also administering the game, and Aniplex is planning and distributing.

The Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. The English version launched in the United States and Canada in June 2019 and ended service in September 2020.

The Japanese version of Magia Record ended service on PC on July 1, and for iOS and Android on July 3. The game's television anime adaptation premiered in January 2020. The anime's second season premiered in July 2021. The third and final season debuted in April 2022.