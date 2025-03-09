I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Anime Reveals Main Promo Video, More Cast

voices Liam in his previous life for series debuting on April 5

The staff for the television anime of Yomu Mishima 's I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! ( Ore wa Seikan Kokka no Akutoku Ryōshu! ) light novel series revealed the anime's main promotional video, main visual, and more cast on Sunday. The below video previews Saishū Mirai Shōjo 's opening theme song "Uchū-teki Mystery."

Image courtesy of GREE ©三嶋与夢・オーバーラップ／俺は星間国家の悪徳領主！製作委員会 2025

The new cast member is Toshiya Miyata as Liam in his previous life. In that life he worked for an exploitative company where his superiors bullied him. He worked hard his whole life in this job for the sake of his beloved wife and daughter.

Image courtesy of GREE ©三嶋与夢・オーバーラップ／俺は星間国家の悪徳領主！製作委員会 2025

Image courtesy of GREE ©三嶋与夢・オーバーラップ／俺は星間国家の悪徳領主！製作委員会 2025

The anime will premiere on April 5 at 26:00 (effectively April 6 at 2:00 a.m.) in the "" programming block on Japan'sTV,, and 22 other channels.

The anime stars:

The staff members are:

The four-member female idol group Saishū Mirai Shōjo will perform the opening theme song "Uchū-teki Mystery" (Space-Like Mystery) and Nagi Fujisaki will perform the ending theme song "Nantonaku" (Somehow).

Seven Seas publishes the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

In his last life, Liam lived as a moral, responsible person…but died deep in debt and betrayed by his wife. Reborn into the ruling family of a vast interstellar empire, Liam knows that life is divided into the downtrodden and the ones who do the stomping, so this time he's going to take what he wants and live for himself. But somehow, things refuse to work out that way. Despite doing his best to become a tyrant, Liam's decisions lead to nothing but peace and prosperity for the empire under his rule, and he just gets more and more popular!

Mishima began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2018. Overlap began publishing print versions of the story with art by Nadare Takamine , beginning with the first volume in July 2020.

Seven Seas is also releasing Kai Nadashima 's manga adaptation, as well as Mishima's I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! light novel spinoff series. The spinoff debuted in December 2022, and Jyu Ishiguchi launched a manga adaptation of the spinoff on Comic Gardo in July 2023.

Source: Press release