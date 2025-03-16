News
Gnosia TV Anime Reveals Staff, Cast, October Debut in Trailer
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime adaptation of game developer Petit Depotto's Gnosia sci-fi social deduction RPG revealed in a new trailer on Sunday that the anime will debut in October. The website also revealed the show's staff and cast, as well as a new visual.
The anime will star (left to right in image above):
- Hiroki Nanami as Raqio
- Ikumi Hasegawa as Setsu
- Chika Anzai as Yūri
- Akari Kitō as SQ
- Asami Seto as Gina
Kazuya Ichikawa (Burning Kabaddi, The World Ends with You the Animation) is directing the anime at Domerica. Jukki Hanada (Love Live! School idol project franchise, Sound! Euphonium) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Arisa Matsuura (Romantic Killer) is adapting Kotori's original character designs for animation. Hideyuki Fukasawa (Flowers of Evil, Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works) is composing the music.
Other staff members include:
- Art Directors: Mayumi Kamada, Mari Takada
- Director of Photography: Tatsuya Nomura
- Sound Director: Ryōsuke Naya
- Sound Effects: Kiyotaka Kawada
- Sound Production: Studio Mausu
- Jinrō Supervision: Fumiya Matsuzaki
- Producers: Toru Kawakatsu (Petit Depotto), Yoshitaka Kimura (Aniplex)
Playism describes the game:
Let's walk and talk.
Can you get up?
The Gnosia lie. Pretending to be human, they'll get in close, trick and deceive, and then eradicate each person in the vicinity from the universe, one victim at a time.
The crew of a drifting spaceship, facing off against a mysterious and deadly threat known as the “Gnosia” and having no idea who among them is really the enemy, formulate a desperate plan for survival. The most suspicious among them will be put into “cold sleep” one by one, in an effort to completely rid the ship of Gnosia.
However, it is almost impossible to tell whether each person put into cold sleep was really Gnosia – or simply a poor, unfortunate scapegoat, sacrificed by the Gnosia for their own survival. Can the humans emerge victorious? Or is mankind doomed...?
Playism launched the game for PC via Steam in January 2022. The game then launched worldwide for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in December 2023.