×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Food for the Soul Anime's Video Reveals Ending Song by Reira Ushio

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ushio performs ending song "Misoshiru to Butter" for April 12 anime

The AnimeJapan 2025 panel for the original anime Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi (Food for the Soul or literally, Days Goes By But Food Is Delicious) anime revealed a new promotional video for the anime on Saturday. The video reveals and previews the anime's ending theme song "Misoshiru to Butter" (Miso Soup and Butter) by Reira Ushio.

The anime's cast includes:

Hana Shimano as Mako Kawai
Character visual for Mako Kawai
Image via Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi anime's website
©ひびめし製作委員会
Ai Kakuma as Kurea Furudate
Character visual for Kurea Furudate
Image via Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi anime's website
©ひびめし製作委員会
Yoshino Aoyama as Shinon Ogawa
Character visual for Shinon Ogawa
Image via Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi anime's website
©ひびめし製作委員会
Natsune Inui as Tsutsuji Higa
Character visual for Tsutsuji Higa
Image via Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi anime's website
©ひびめし製作委員会
Saya Aizawa as Nana Hoshi
Character visual for Nana Hoshi
Image via Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi anime's website
©ひびめし製作委員会
Azuki Moeno as Mokotarō
Character visual for Mokotaro
Image via Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi anime's website
©ひびめし製作委員会

2nd visual for Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi anime
Image via Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi anime's X/Twitter account
©ひびめし製作委員会
The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels on April 12 at 24:30 (effectively, April 13 at 12:30 a.m. or April 12 at 11:30 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on Nagoya TV, ABC TV, and AT-X. ABC TV is launching a new anime programming block on Sunday evenings to air the anime. The new block will technically air on Mondays at 12:40 a.m. This is the second anime programming block on ABC TV aside from "Animazing!!!" The new programming block does not yet have a name.

The anime centers on five girls who enjoy each other's company, eating good food, hanging out, and studying a little bit.

Non Non Biyori's Shinya Kawatsura and Yū Harumi (The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie unit director) are co-directing the new anime at P.A. Works (Shirobako). Hajime Mitsuda (Akiba's Trip: The Animation, Kiratto Pri☆Chan) is adapting Atto's character designs for animation and serving as chief animation director. Yoshihiro Hiki (Akiba Maid War) is overseeing the series scripts. Takeshi Takadera (Oshi no Ko) is directing the sound, and Hiromi Mizutani (Non Non Biyori) is composing the music.

Sources: Food for the Soul AnimeJapan 2025 panel, official X/Twitter account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives