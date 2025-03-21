Food for the Soul Anime's Video Reveals Ending Song by Reira Ushio

Ushio performs ending song "Misoshiru to Butter" for April 12 anime

The AnimeJapan 2025 panel for the original anime Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi ( Food for the Soul or literally, Days Goes By But Food Is Delicious) anime revealed a new promotional video for the anime on Saturday. The video reveals and previews the anime's ending theme song "Misoshiru to Butter" (Miso Soup and Butter) by Reira Ushio.

The anime's cast includes:

Hana Shimano as Mako Kawai



Ai Kakuma as Kurea Furudate



Yoshino Aoyama as Shinon Ogawa



Natsune Inui as Tsutsuji Higa



Saya Aizawa as Nana Hoshi



Azuki Moeno as Mokotarō



The anime will premiere on the, andchannels on April 12 at 24:30 (effectively, April 13 at 12:30 a.m. or April 12 at 11:30 a.m. EDT), and it will also run onTV, andTV is launching a new anime programming block on Sunday evenings to air the anime. The new block will technically air on Mondays at 12:40 a.m. This is the second anime programming block onTV aside from "!!!" The new programming block does not yet have a name.

The anime centers on five girls who enjoy each other's company, eating good food, hanging out, and studying a little bit.

Non Non Biyori 's Shinya Kawatsura and Yū Harumi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie unit director) are co-directing the new anime at P.A. Works ( Shirobako ). Hajime Mitsuda ( Akiba's Trip: The Animation , Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) is adapting Atto 's character designs for animation and serving as chief animation director. Yoshihiro Hiki ( Akiba Maid War ) is overseeing the series scripts. Takeshi Takadera ( Oshi no Ko ) is directing the sound, and Hiromi Mizutani ( Non Non Biyori ) is composing the music.