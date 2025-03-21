News
Food for the Soul Anime's Video Reveals Ending Song by Reira Ushio
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The AnimeJapan 2025 panel for the original anime Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi (Food for the Soul or literally, Days Goes By But Food Is Delicious) anime revealed a new promotional video for the anime on Saturday. The video reveals and previews the anime's ending theme song "Misoshiru to Butter" (Miso Soup and Butter) by Reira Ushio.
The anime's cast includes:
The anime centers on five girls who enjoy each other's company, eating good food, hanging out, and studying a little bit.
Non Non Biyori's Shinya Kawatsura and Yū Harumi (The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie unit director) are co-directing the new anime at P.A. Works (Shirobako). Hajime Mitsuda (Akiba's Trip: The Animation, Kiratto Pri☆Chan) is adapting Atto's character designs for animation and serving as chief animation director. Yoshihiro Hiki (Akiba Maid War) is overseeing the series scripts. Takeshi Takadera (Oshi no Ko) is directing the sound, and Hiromi Mizutani (Non Non Biyori) is composing the music.
Sources: Food for the Soul AnimeJapan 2025 panel, official X/Twitter account