Live-Action Even Though We're Adults Series' Trailer Reveals More Cast

The official website for AOI Pro. 's live-action series of Takako Shimura 's Even Though We're Adults ( Otona ni Nattemo ) manga began streaming a new trailer for the series on Friday. The trailer reveals more cast members for the series.

The new cast members include Shōgo Hama as Ayano's husband Ayumu, and Yumi Asō as Ayumu's mother Yoriko.

Image via Comic Natalie ©志村貴子／講談社 ©HJホールディングス

The series will debut exclusively onin Japan on April 26. The series will have 12 episodes.

The series stars Mizuki Yamamoto (left in visual right, live-action Peach Girl , Black Butler ) as Ayano Ōkubo, and Chiaki Kuriyama (right, Battle Royale, The Sky Crawlers , Kill Bill: Volume 1 ) as Akari Hirayama.

Atsushi Kaneshige and Miumi Sadaya are directing the series, with scripts by Atsuki Tomori , Azusa Tanbo, and Ayana Gōda. AOI Pro. is producing the series in collaboration with PADMA.

Seven Seas licensed the series, and it describes the story:

Ayano, an elementary school teacher in her thirties, stops by a bar one day and runs into her old friend, Akari. Sparks fly as the two chat, and before the night is over, Ayano even goes in for a kiss. Akari is intrigued but confused...especially when she discovers that Ayano has a husband! Both Ayano and Akari are about to find out that love doesn't get any easier, even as you grow older.

Shimura launched the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in March 2019, and ended it in August 2023. Kodansha published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. Seven Seas published the 10th volume on February 11.

Shimura is best known for her Wandering Son and Sweet Blue Flowers manga, both of which have inspired television anime series adaptations in 2011 and 2009 respectively. She also drew the original character designs for the Aldnoah.Zero anime, Battery the Animation , and the Overtake! racing anime. She drew a short-run manga adaptation for the Battery novels. Fantagraphics Books is releasing her Wandering Son manga in North America, and Viz Media is releasing Sweet Blue Flowers .

Shimura's Happy-Go-Lucky Days ( Dōnika Naru Hibi ) manga inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in October 2020.

