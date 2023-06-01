Even Though We're Adults Manga Ends in 10th Volume

Manga's 9th volume ships on June 13

© Takako Shimura, Kodansha

Otona ni Nattemo

revealed on Twitter on Thursday that her) manga will end in its 10th volume, and that it will get its final chapter soon.

Seven Seas licensed the series, and it describes the story:

Ayano, an elementary school teacher in her thirties, stops by a bar one day and runs into her old friend, Shuri. Sparks fly as the two chat, and before the night is over, Ayano even goes in for a kiss. Shuri is intrigued but confused...especially when she discovers that Ayano has a husband! Both Ayano and Shuri are about to find out that love doesn't get any easier, even as you grow older.

Shimura launched the manga in Kiss in March 2019. Kodansha published the manga's eighth volume on January 13, and it will publish the ninth volume on June 13.

The manga had gone on hiatus from January-April 2021 due to Shimura's sudden illness.

Shimura is best known for her Wandering Son and Aoi Hana manga, both of which have inspired television anime series adaptations in 2011 and 2009 respectively. She also drew the original character designs for the Aldnoah.Zero and Battery anime. She drew a short-run manga for the latter. Fantagraphics Books is releasing her Wandering Son manga in North America, and Viz Media is releasing Sweet Blue Flowers .

Shimura had been serializing the Beautiful Everyday manga in Shodensha 's Feel Young irregularly since 2016. The manga was scheduled to end in the magazine's March issue in February 2021. However, the manga did not end in the March issue because of Shimura's sudden illness. The final chapter was delayed to May.