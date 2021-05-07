Takako Shimura's Beautiful Everyday Manga Ends After Delay Due to Author's Illness

Manga's 3rd, final volume ships around summer

This year's June issue of Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine published the final chapter of Takako Shimura 's Beautiful Everyday manga on Saturday.

Shodensha will publish the manga's third and final compiled book volume around summer.

The manga was scheduled to end in the March issue on February 8, but the March issue instead announced the manga would end in the April issue instead. The official Twitter account for Feel Young then revealed on February 12 that the reason the manga did not end in the March issue was because of Shimura's "sudden illness," and that the manga's ending would be delayed to a later date.

The manga centers on Karin, a young woman whose mother is an adult manga creator. When Karin's mother remarries, she gains an older stepbrother who is close to her in age, and a younger stepsister. Her stepbrother Kōichi is handsome but often sexually harasses her. And her stepsister Miki has a brother complex and dislikes her. The manga follows this new family with three stepsiblings in adolescence.

Shimura has been serializing the manga in Feel Young irregularly since 2016. Shodensha published the first volume in June 2018 and the second volume in June 2020.

Shimura is best known for her Wandering Son and Sweet Blue Flowers manga, both of which have inspired television anime series adaptations in 2011 and 2009 respectively. She also drew the original character designs for the Aldnoah.Zero anime and Battery the Animation . She drew a short-run manga for the latter. Fantagraphics Books is releasing her Wandering Son manga in North America, and Viz Media is releasing Sweet Blue Flowers . Seven Seas will release Shimura's Even Though We're Adults ( Otona ni Nattemo ) manga digitally and in print starting on January 26.

Shimura's Happy-Go-Lucky Days ( Dōnika Naru Hibi ) manga inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in October.