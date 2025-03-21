News
Princession Orchestra Anime's Video Reveals More Cast
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the original anime Princession Orchestra began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Saturday. The video reveals more cast members for the anime
The new cast members include:
The series will air for one year.
The anime stars (character name romanizations are not confirmed):
- Azusa Aoi as / Minamo Sorano / Princess Ripple (blue hair)
- Yuri Fujimoto as Kagari Sakibe / Princess Zeal (pink hair)
- Azusa Tachibana as Kagase Ichijō / Princess Meteor (green hair)
- Hiro Shimono as Nabiiyu
- Chiaki Kobayashi as Callisto (Snatch band member)
- Shōya Chiba as Giita (Snatch band member)
- Junya Enoki as Besu (Snatch band member)
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Doran (Snatch band member)
The anime takes place in Alicepia, which is a mysterious country that has existed since ancient times. The inhabitants of Alicepia, the Alicepians, are a fun-loving people, but one day mysterious monsters called Jamaock appeared to threaten the peace of Alicepia. The story follows the "princesses" who never forget the song in their hearts, even when facing such danger.
Unlike other anime projects that insert pre-recorded songs into battle sequences, this anime has the voice cast members sing new renditions of songs in each episode's recording sessions.
King Records and ARIA entertainment's new content production brand UNISON are credited with the original work, and Takara Tomy is sponsoring the project. Akifumi Kaneko (Symphogear franchise's series composition) is credited with the original plan. Elements Garden's Noriyasu Agematsu is the executive producer. Shin Ōnuma (Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya anime franchise, BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. both seasons) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. Manta Aisora (Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! original creator) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yukiko Akiyama (Yumeiro Pâtissière, Isuca) is designing the characters for animation based on Mari Shimazaki's (Luck & Logic, Bayonetta) original designs. Elements Garden is composing the music. The musical unit Orcheria performs the opening theme song "Zettai Utahime Sengen!" (I Declare Myself a Total Diva!).
The project is for both children and adults, and will consist of the anime, music, and toys.
Sources: Princession Orchestra anime's website, Comic Natalie