Princession Orchestra Anime to Air for 4 Consecutive Parts

Original series debuts in April

The official website for the original anime revealed on Tuesday that the series will air on Sunday mornings for four consecutive(quarters of a year) onand its six affiliated channels, starting in April.

The anime stars (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

The anime takes place in Alicepia, which is a mysterious country that has existed since ancient times. The inhabitants of Alicepia, the Alicepians, are a fun-loving people, but one day mysterious monsters called Jamaock appeared to threaten the peace of Alicepia. The story follows the "princesses" who never forget the song in their hearts, even when facing such danger.

Unlike other anime projects that insert pre-recorded songs into battle sequences, this anime has the voice cast members sing new renditions of songs in each episode's recording sessions.

King Records and ARIA entertainment 's new content production brand UNISON are credited with the original work, and Takara Tomy is sponsoring the project. Akifumi Kaneko ( Symphogear franchise 's series composition) is credited with the original plan. Elements Garden 's Noriyasu Agematsu is the executive producer. Shin Ōnuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya anime franchise , BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. both seasons) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. Manta Aisora ( Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! original creator) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yukiko Akiyama ( Yumeiro Pâtissière , Isuca ) is designing the characters for animation based on Mari Shimazaki 's ( Luck & Logic , Bayonetta ) original designs. Elements Garden is composing the music. The musical unit Orcheria performs the opening theme song "Zettai Utahime Sengen!" (I Declare Myself a Total Diva!).

The project is for both children and adults, and will consist of the anime, music, and toys.