News
Princession Orchestra Anime Debuts on April 6
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The series will air for one year.
The anime stars (character name romanizations are not confirmed):
- Azusa Aoi as / Minamo Sorano / Princess Ripple (blue hair)
- Yuri Fujimoto as Kagari Sakibe / Princess Zeal (pink hair)
- Azusa Tachibana as Kagase Ichijō / Princess Meteor (green hair)
- Hiro Shimono as Nabiiyu
- Chiaki Kobayashi as Callisto (Snatch band member)
- Shōya Chiba as Giita (Snatch band member)
- Junya Enoki as Besu (Snatch band member)
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Doran (Snatch band member)
The anime takes place in Alicepia, which is a mysterious country that has existed since ancient times. The inhabitants of Alicepia, the Alicepians, are a fun-loving people, but one day mysterious monsters called Jamaock appeared to threaten the peace of Alicepia. The story follows the "princesses" who never forget the song in their hearts, even when facing such danger.
Unlike other anime projects that insert pre-recorded songs into battle sequences, this anime has the voice cast members sing new renditions of songs in each episode's recording sessions. The project is for both children and adults, and will consist of the anime, music, and toys.
Sources: Princession Orchestra anime's website, Comic Natalie