Princession Orchestra Anime Debuts on April 6

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins

Princession Orchestra key visual
Image via Princession Orchestra anime's website
© Project PRINCESS-SESSION
The official website for the original anime Princession Orchestra revealed on Friday that the series will debut on April 6, and will air on Sundays at 9:00 a.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.

The series will air for one year.

The anime stars (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

The anime takes place in Alicepia, which is a mysterious country that has existed since ancient times. The inhabitants of Alicepia, the Alicepians, are a fun-loving people, but one day mysterious monsters called Jamaock appeared to threaten the peace of Alicepia. The story follows the "princesses" who never forget the song in their hearts, even when facing such danger.

Unlike other anime projects that insert pre-recorded songs into battle sequences, this anime has the voice cast members sing new renditions of songs in each episode's recording sessions. The project is for both children and adults, and will consist of the anime, music, and toys.

Sources: Princession Orchestra anime's website, Comic Natalie

