Reincarnated as the Daughter of the Legendary Hero and the Queen of Spirits TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff

The official website for the television anime of writer Matsuura and artist keepout 's Reincarnated as the Daughter of the Legendary Hero and the Queen of Spirits ( Chichi wa Eiyū, Haha wa Seirei, Musume no Watashi wa Tenseisha. light novel series revealed the cast, staff, and visual for the anime on Saturday.

Image via Reincarnated as the Daughter of the Legendary Hero and the Queen of Spirits anime's website © 松浦・keepout／父は英雄、母は精霊、娘の私は転生者。製作委員会

The cast includes Seria Fukagawa as Ellen (center in visual above), Kazuyuki Okitsu as Rovel (right), and Mai Nakahara as Origin (left).

Riki Fukushima ( Major seasons 3-6, Skate-Leading Stars ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Touko Machda ( Lucky Star , The IDOLM@STER , Harukana Receive ) is writing and supervising the series' scripts. Mina Ōsawa ( Given , Tadaima, Okaeri , I Have a Crush at Work ) is designing the characters.

Matsuura launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2016, and it ended in 2020. Kadokawa published the light novels' first volume with illustration by keepout in 2018. The ninth and final volume published in October 2022.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global publishes the manga adaptation digitally in English and describes the story:

"I became the spirit of elements when I reincarnated?!" Ellen is a young girl reincarnated from modern-day Japan as a half-spirit. Her father, Rovel, is the legendary hero who saved the kingdom, and her mother, Origin, is the primordial queen and ruler of all spirits. Furthermore, she herself has the overpowered ability to manipulate the elements. While looking absolutely adorable, this perfect little girl will fall back on her past life's knowledge and the power of the spirits to protect her precious family!

Ohhori launched the light novels' manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in September 2018. Square Enix will publish the manga's 12th compiled book volume on March 25.