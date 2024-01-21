Reincarnated as the Daughter of the Legendary Hero and the Queen of Spirits Light Novels Get TV Anime

Kadokawa Books announced on Sunday that writer Matsuura and artist keepout 's Reincarnated as the Daughter of the Legendary Hero and the Queen of Spirits ( Chichi wa Eiyū, Haha wa Seirei, Musume no Watashi wa Tenseisha light novel series will receive a television anime adaptation.

Image via Kadokawa Books' website © Matsuura, keepout, Kadokawa

The manga adaptation's author Yutaka Ohhori also drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Image via Yutaka Ohhori's X/Twitter account © Yutaka Ohhori

Matsuura launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2016, and it ended in 2020. Kadokawa published the light novels' first volume with illustration by keepout in 2018. The ninth and final volume published in October 2022.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global publishes the manga adaptation digitally in English and describes the story:

"I became the spirit of elements when I reincarnated?!" Ellen is a young girl reincarnated from modern-day Japan as a half-spirit. Her father, Rovel, is the legendary hero who saved the kingdom, and her mother, Origin, is the primordial queen and ruler of all spirits. Furthermore, she herself has the overpowered ability to manipulate the elements. While looking absolutely adorable, this perfect little girl will fall back on her past life's knowledge and the power of the spirits to protect her precious family!

Ohhori launched the light novels' manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in September 2018. Square Enix will publish the manga's 10th compiled book volume on January 25.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.