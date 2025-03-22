Kamitsubaki City Under Construction TV Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, July 3 Debut

Anime to be previewed in theaters in limited 2-week run starting on June 13

Kadokawa revealed more cast and staff members, main promotional video, main visual, and July 3 premiere for the television anime of Kamitsubaki Studio 's Kamitsubaki-Shi Kensetsu-chū. ( Kamitsubaki City Under Construction ) project on Saturday. Kadokawa also announced that people can watch Kamitsubaki-Shi Kensetsu-chū. Majo no Musume -Witchling- ( Kamitsubaki City Under Construction Witch's Daughter -Witchling-), an advance theatrical version of the anime, in a limited two-week screening run in Japan starting on June 13.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO/SINKA ANIMATION PROJECT ©KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO

The newly announced cast members are (Note: Some character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Ayane Sakura as Laplus

Miyu Tomita as Hastaa

Yōhei Azakami as Aguni

Shūichirō Umeda as Anemosu

Mai Tōdō as Kūgeru

Shizuka Itō as Reconstruction Manager

The newly announced staff members includes:

The anime will premiere on 27 TBS and 27 affiliated channels throughout Japan on July 3 at 11:56 p.m. JST (10:56 a..m. EDT).

The project's novel adaptation titled Kamitsubaki-Shi Kensetsu-chū. NOVELIZED by Sōki Tsukishima and Fūgayado with illustration by Sakinoji. will publish on May 23.

The anime will premiere in 2025.

Kamitsubaki Studio and PIEDPIPER are credited for the original work and planning production. Sōki Tsukishima ( Root Double -Before Crime * After Days- light novel's story and original scenario) is in charge of the world view setting, original scenario, and is also the supervisor. Kōdai Kakimoto ( BanG Dream! series director) is directing the anime at SMDE , and is also in charge of series scripts. PALOW. is designing the characters.

Members of the virtual artist group V.W.P (Virtual Witch Phenomenon) are the project's voice cast members. The anime stars:

KAF as Kaf Morisaki, a student with average grades who is also slow at sports, but she loves singing the most

as Morisaki, a student with average grades who is also slow at sports, but she loves singing the most RIM as Rime Tanioki, an almost perfect girl from a wealthy family who has good grades, athleticism, and singing ability

as Rime Tanioki, an almost perfect girl from a wealthy family who has good grades, athleticism, and singing ability Harusaruhi as Haru Asanushi, a girl who lives each day to the fullest with the support of songs and friends

as Haru Asanushi, a girl who lives each day to the fullest with the support of songs and friends Isekaijoucho as Sekai Yorukawa, a naive but strong-willed girl

as Sekai Yorukawa, a naive but strong-willed girl KOKO as Koko Rinne, a compassionate girl who cares deeply for her friends

The project's story is about exploring the hidden mysteries of the virtual city called "Kamitsubaki City" and restoring order and peace to the city.

Kamitsubaki Studio has been developing the user-participation project since 2019, with a community of over 20,000 users in alternate reality game and "table-talk" role-playing game experiences. The story unravels the mysteries hidden in the virtual city of Kamitsubaki, leading to the restoration of order and peace on its streets.

The project's Kamitsubaki-Shi Kyōsō-chū ( Kamitsubaki City Ensemble ) rhythm game debuted on iOS, Android, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 on August 29.

Source: Press release





