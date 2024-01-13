V.W.P's Kamitsubaki City Under Construction Project to Launch Rhythm Game in Spring

Virtual Witch Phenomenon group members also voice main leads in game on iOS, Android, PC via

Kamitsubaki Studio , a creative agency specializing in virtual artists such as V.W.P ( Muv-Luv Alternative , Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ ), announced on Sunday that its Kamitsubaki-Shi Kensetsu-chū. ( Kamitsubaki City Under Construction ) project will launch a rhythm game this spring.

Kamitsubaki-Shi Kyōsō-chū ( Kamitsubaki City Ensemble ) will debut on iOS, Android, and PC via Steam in Japanese, English, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), and Korean. The V.W.P (Virtual Witch Phenomenon) group members KAF , RIM , Harusaruhi , Isekaijoucho , and COKO are voicing the main characters. Studio Lalala is developing the game with Rocket Studio, Inc., and HARD CORE TANO*C is collaborating and producing the music.

The Steam listing for the game describes the story:

Kamitsubaki City Ensemble is a rhythm game in which AI girls who were awoken after the apocalypse use special song magic to create melodies with you, in an effort to restart the world. How did the destruction happen? Why do these girls exist? All answers will be revealed...when the music stops.

Kamitsubaki Studio has been developing the Kamitsubaki City Under Construction user-participation multimedia project since 2019 with a community of over 20,000 users. An alternate reality game (ARG) experience ran under the title Kamitsubaki City Under Construction : Emergence in October 2021, followed by the launch of the Kamitsubaki City Under Construction : Narrative "table-talk role-playing game" experience in 2023.

The project is inspiring a television anime next year.

The studio also revealed that its artists — V.W.P ., KAF , KOKO, and Amayadori — will provide music for the mystery game Project:;COLD 2.0 in a new collaboration.

Kamitsubaki Studio is the company behind many virtual singers including KAF , who provided theme songs for Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! X , Urusei Yatsura , and other anime.