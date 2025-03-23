Fate/Strange Fake Anime Casts Gakuto Kajiwara as Sigma

New visual for Flat Escardos, Berserker also unveiled

The Anime Japan 2025 panel for the Fate/strange Fake television anime revealed on Sunday that Gakuto Kajiwara is joining the anime's cast as Sigma (seen below).

In addition, the panel also revealed a new visual for the character Flat Escardos and the Servant Berserker (which Flat wears on his wrist).

Fate/strange Fake

The anime will premiere this year. Crunchyroll previously stated it will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The English-subbed version of the anime's first episode debuted at the "Fate 20th Anniversary Showcase" event in November 2024. Crunchyroll debuted the anime's Japanese-dubbed version in December 2024.

The anime's Japanese cast, which also appeared in the Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- television anime special, are:

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- directors Shun Enokido (Fate/Grand Order commercials, Flip Flappers episode director) and Takahito Sakazume (Fate/Grand Order commercials Fate/Apocrypha episode director) are directing the Fate/strange Fake anime at A-1 Pictures . Daisuke Daitō ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) is writing the scripts. Yūkei Yamada ( Fate/Apocrypha ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

The earlier Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- anime special premiered in Japan in July 2023. The special is available on Crunchyroll now with an English dub .

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) first published the Fake/states night story as an April Fool's joke in April 1, 2008. Narita then developed the story as a Fate/strange Fake supplement for the Type-Moon Ace Vol. 2 magazine, before launching a full-fledged light novel series with illustrations by Shizuki Morii in January 2015. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the eighth light novel volume in February 2023. Morii has also been simultaneously drawing the manga adaptation.