Live-Action Dr. Ashura Series Reveals 4 New Cast

The staff for the live-action television series of Ryō Koshino 's Dr. Ashura manga revealed a poster visual and four new cast members on Sunday.

The newly announced cast are (image above from left to right):

Reira Arai as Ayumu Mizuyoshi, an Emergency Department nurse

Kenta Izuka as Takumi Kichijōji, an emergency medical technician

Moe Yuki as Sanae Kuyō, a brilliant nurse in the Emergency Department

Atsuko Anami as Kayoko Sanpō, the Emergency Department head nurse

The series will air on Fuji TV 's Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. "Shin-Sui 10 Drama" timeslot starting on April 16.

Wakana Matsumoto ( Kamen Rider Den-O , live-action Cells at Work! ) stars as protagonist Shura Anno.

The series also star:

Kōsuke Suzuki as Matayoshi Kongō

Atsuro Watabe as Makoto Tamon

Nagisa Katahira as Yuri Agon

Koyuki as Naomi Rokudou

Shirō Sano as Katsuji Fudō

Seiichi Tanabe as Shūji Ōguro

Yoshiyoshi Arakawa as Tarou Bonten

The manga's story centers on Shura Anno, a talented emergency room doctor who has an unusual desire for life-threatening situations. She does not turn down any patient and she uses every means to save them.

Koshino serialized the manga in Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine from 2015 to 2016. Nihonbungeisha published three compiled book volumes of the manga. It will also publish a two-volume new edition of the manga on April 11, which includes a special new one-shot story.

Koshino launched his Machi-Isha Jumbo manga series in Kodansha 's Weekly Gendai magazine in 2011, and ended it in 2015. The manga inspired the live-action Town Doctor Jumbo!! series, in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.