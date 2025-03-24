Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! Anime Ends on March 30

The official website for, the eighth main anime series in the, revealed that the anime will end in its 151st episode on March 30.

The anime premiered in April 2022, and entered its third year of airing in April 2024. Masayoshi Ōishi performs the latest opening song "Duel Shiyō ze!" (Let's Duel), which debuted in the anime in April, while Ayaka Nanase performs the ending theme song "Sayonara ni wa Naranai" (It Won't Be Goodbye), which debuted in the anime on October 6.

The anime had its English premiere on the Disney XD channel on January 11 at 7:00 a.m. EST, replacing the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens anime in the timeslot, which began airing in June 2022.

The anime is set in the birthplace of the popular card game Rush Duel, Mutsuba-cho. Twins Yūhi and Yuamu run UTS (Uchūjin Trouble Sōdansho or Alien Trouble Consulting), a group that (supposedly) gets rid of troublesome aliens from distant sectors of the galaxy via Rush Duel battles. However, one day, they find an actual spaceship, and inside they find Yudias, an alien from the Belgar Cluster. Yudias has come to Earth to search for Rush Duel to hopefully lead him and his friends (who have been chased out of their star system) into a new future. However, Yudias himself knows nothing about Rush Duel. Yūhi then challenges Yudias to a duel. The anime features an alien as a protagonist for the first time in the franchise .

Nobuhiro Kondō (both Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens seasons) is directing the anime at studio Bridge . Naoto Hashimoto is the assistant director. Toshimitsu Takeuchi ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Masahiro Hikokubo is again in charge of the duel layout. Kazuko Tadano and Hiromi Matsushita are also back from Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens as the character designers, and Hiroshi Yamamoto is returning as the sound director.

Naoya Sugita ( Majin Bone , Muttsuri Shinken , Zan ) launched a manga for the anime series in the Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine in April 2022, and it ended in March 2024. Masahiro Hikokubo is credited for Duel composition for the manga.