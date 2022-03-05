Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! Anime Announces Cosplayer Enako in Cast, Song Artists, April 3 Debut

The official website for Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! , the eighth main anime series in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise , opened on Sunday and announced a cast member, the theme song artists, and the April 4 premiere for the anime.

Popular cosplayer Enako plays the magical sheep girl monster Meegu-chan. Enako previously played roles in the Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen television anime shorts and the Ōsu no Bū-chan special , but Meegu-chan is Enako 's first role on a full-length anime.

The four-member rock band Frederic is contributing the opening theme song "Shinkirō" (Mirage) from their March 30 album Frederhythm 3. Singer-songwriter Yūsuke Saeki is returning from Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens with "One Way," the ending theme song created specifically for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! anime.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! anime will premiere on the TV Tokyo channel on Sunday, April 3 at 7:30 a.m. (Saturday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. EDT), and it will also run on the BS TV Tokyo channel.

The anime is set in the birthplace of the popular card game Rush Duel, Mutsuba-cho. Twins Yūhi and Yuamu run UTS (Uchūjin Trouble Sōdansho or Alien Trouble Consulting), a group that (supposedly) gets rid of troublesome aliens from distant sectors of the galaxy via Rush Duel battles. However, one day, they find an actual spaceship, and inside they find Yudias, an alien from the Belgar Cluster. Yudias has come to Earth to search for Rush Duel to hopefully lead him and his friends (who have been chased out of their star system) into a new future. However, Yudias himself knows nothing about Rush Duel. Yūhi then challenges Yudias to a duel.

The anime will feature an alien as a protagonist for the first time in the franchise .

The show will star: (character name spellings not confirmed)

Arthur Lounsbery as Yudias Belgar

as Yudias Belgar Toshiki Kumagai as Yūhi Ōdō

as Yūhi Ōdō Kōkō Fukushima as Yuamu Ōdō

Takuya Eguchi as Zwiijō

Nobuhiro Kondo (both Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens seasons) is directing the anime at studio Bridge . Naoto Hashimoto is the assistant director. Toshimitsu Takeuchi ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Masahiro Hikokubo is again in charge of the duel layout. Kazuko Tadano and Hiromi Matsushita are also back from Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens as the character designers, and Hiroshi Yamamoto is returning as the sound director.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , the latest anime in the franchise , premiered on TV Tokyo and BS- TV Tokyo in April 2020. The anime suspended production after the fifth episode aired in May 2020, but then resumed broadcast in June 2020, and began airing more new episodes in August 2020. The anime moved timeslots from Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. to Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on April 4, 2021.