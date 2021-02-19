Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Anime Moves to Sundays in April

Show currently airs on Saturday mornings

TV Tokyo revealed on Saturday that the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens anime will move to Sundays at 7:30 a.m. starting on April 4. The show currently airs on Saturdays at 7:30 a.m.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and BS- TV Tokyo in April 2020. The fifth episode aired on May 2. On May 1 the anime's official website announced that the anime was suspending production due to safety concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). TV Tokyo then resumed broadcast on June 13 and aired episodes 6-9. TV Tokyo then aired new episodes starting from episode 10 on August 8.

The anime features a protagonist in elementary school for the first time in the franchise. The anime has a new "Rush Duel" rule and takes place in the future in the town of Gōha. Yūga Ōdō, a fifth-grade student, loves both inventions and dueling. His classmate Rook is a self-styled "number one duelist at Gōha 7 Elementary School." Gakuto is the school's student council president, and Romin is Yūga's classmate.

The new anime commemorates the 20th anniversary of the anime franchise. Konami had announced the series with the teasing phrase, "the history of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series will change."

The franchise also includes two manga. Megumi Sasaki launched the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens : Boku no Road Gakuen (My Road Academy) comedy spinoff manga in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine last August. Tasuku Sugie and Masahiro Hikokubo launched the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens : Rook! Bakuretsu Hadō Den!! (Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Rook! Legend of Exploding Military Rule!!) manga in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine last September.

Source: Comic Natalie