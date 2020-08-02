Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Anime Gets Comedy Spinoff Manga

Megumi Sasaki draws manga launching on August 4

This year's 35th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , the new television anime for the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, will get a new manga in the Saikyō Jump magazine starting in the September issue on August 4. Megumi Sasaki is writing the manga, titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens : Boku no Road Gakuen (My Road Academy). The manga will be a comedy spinoff manga.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo on April 4, and on BS- TV Tokyo on April 10. The fifth episode aired on May 2. On May 1 the anime's official website announced that the anime was suspending production due to safety concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). TV Tokyo then resumed broadcast on June 13 and aired episodes 6-9. TV Tokyo will air new episodes starting from episode 10 on August 8.

The anime features a protagonist in elementary school for the first time in the franchise. The anime has a new "Rush Duel" rule and takes place in the future in the town of Gōha. Yūga Ōdō, a fifth-grade student, loves both inventions and dueling. His classmate Luke is a self-styled "number one duelist at Gōha 7 Elementary School." Gakuto is the school's student council president, and Romin is Yūga's classmate.

The new anime commemorates the 20th anniversary of the anime franchise. Konami had announced the series with the teasing phrase, "the history of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series will change."