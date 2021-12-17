Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! Anime Announced With April 2022 Premiere

stars in new series as alien come to Earth to learn about Rush Duel

TV Tokyo announced on Saturday that the eighth main anime series in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! , will premiere in April 2022.

The anime will feature an alien as a protagonist for the first time in the franchise.

The show will star: (character name spellings not confirmed)

Arthur Lounsbery as Yudias Belgar

as Yudias Belgar Toshiki Kumagai as Yūhi Ōdō

as Yūhi Ōdō Kōkō Fukushima as Yuamu Ōdō

Takuya Eguchi as Zwijo

Nobuhiro Kondo ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens both seasons) is directing the anime at studio Bridge . Naoto Hashimoto is the assistant director. Toshimitsu Takeuchi ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Masahiro Hikokubo is again in charge of the duel layout. Kazuko Tadano and Hiromi Matsushita also return from Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens the character designers, and Hiroshi Yamamoto is also returning as the sound director.

The anime will take place in the birthplace of "Rush Duel," Mutsuba-cho. Siblings Yūhi and Yuamu run UTS, a group that gets rid of troublesome aliens. One day they find a spaceship, and inside they find Yudias, an alien from the planet Belgar. Yudias has come to Earth to search for Rush Duel to hopefully lead him and his friends (who have been chased out of their star system) into a new future. However, Yudias himself knows nothing about Rush Duel. Yūhi then challenges Yudias to a duel.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , the latest anime in the franchise, premiered on TV Tokyo and BS- TV Tokyo in April 2020. The anime suspended production after the fifth episode aired in May 2020, but then resumed broadcast in June 2020, and began airing more new episodes in August 2020. The anime moved timeslots from Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. to Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on April 4.

The anime features a protagonist in elementary school for the first time in the franchise, and it commemorates the 20th anniversary of the anime franchise. The anime has also inspired two manga adaptations.