Masayoshi Ōishi, Ayaka Nanase Perform New Themes for Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! Anime

New themes to mark show's 3rd year of broadcast

Yu-Gi-Oh!

franchise

The officialaccount for theanimerevealed on Monday thatandwill perform the new opening and ending theme songs for, the eighth main anime series in the. Ōishi will perform the opening song "Duel Shiyō ze!" (Let's Duel), while Nanase will perform the ending theme song "Star Rush." Both songs will debut in the anime in April.

The anime premiered in April 2022, and will enter its third year of airing in April 2024.

The anime is set in the birthplace of the popular card game Rush Duel, Mutsuba-cho. Twins Yūhi and Yuamu run UTS (Uchūjin Trouble Sōdansho or Alien Trouble Consulting), a group that (supposedly) gets rid of troublesome aliens from distant sectors of the galaxy via Rush Duel battles. However, one day, they find an actual spaceship, and inside they find Yudias, an alien from the Belgar Cluster. Yudias has come to Earth to search for Rush Duel to hopefully lead him and his friends (who have been chased out of their star system) into a new future. However, Yudias himself knows nothing about Rush Duel. Yūhi then challenges Yudias to a duel.

The anime features an alien as a protagonist for the first time in the franchise .

Nobuhiro Kondō (both Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens seasons) is directing the anime at studio Bridge . Naoto Hashimoto is the assistant director. Toshimitsu Takeuchi ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Masahiro Hikokubo is again in charge of the duel layout. Kazuko Tadano and Hiromi Matsushita are also back from Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens as the character designers, and Hiroshi Yamamoto is returning as the sound director.

Naoya Sugita ( Majin Bone , Muttsuri Shinken , Zan ) launched a manga for the anime series in the Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine in April 2022. Masahiro Hikokubo is credited for Duel composition for the manga.