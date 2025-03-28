×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 23-29

posted on by Alex Mateo
Undead Unluck, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime; The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride, The Failure at God School manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 March 25
The Apothecary Diaries Season 1 Part 2 BDCite Crunchyroll US$69.98 March 25
One Piece Season 14 Part 3 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$44.98 March 25
Undead Unluck Limited Edition BDPlease Viz Media US$79.99 March 25

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
12 Dirty Deeds to Unite the Princess and Her Heroine Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 25
The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride GN 1Cite Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 25
Before You Discard Me, I Shall Have My Way With You GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 March 25
Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 25
Burst Angel GN 3Please Titan US$12.99 March 25
Cheeky Brat GN 13Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
A Condition Called Love GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 25
The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
#DRCL midnight children GN 4 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$27.00 March 25
Dungeon Friends Forever GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 25
The Failure at God School GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 25
The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
Fist of the North Star GN 16 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$25.00 March 25
Friday at the Atelier GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 25
Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 25
GOGOGOGO-GO-GHOST! GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
Hellsing GN 9Please Dark Horse US$14.99 March 25
Higurashi: When They Cry: MEGURI GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
HIKARI-MAN Omnibus GN 3-4Please Seven Seas US$27.99 March 25
His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 9Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 25
Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 25
I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 25
I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
If It’s You, I Might Try Falling in Love GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
In Another World, My Sister Stole My Name GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
In the Heavenly Prison, the Devil Enchants Me GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.00 March 25
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 25Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
It’s All Your Fault GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean GN 9 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$25.00 March 25
Kageki Shojo!! GN 13Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 25
The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 25
The Liminal Zone GN 2Please Viz Media US$24.00 March 25
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 25
Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord GN 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 25
Nomi x Shiba GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 25
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 25
A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Heir: White Rabbit and the Prince of Beasts GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.95 March 25
A Sinner of the Deep Sea GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 25
Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 25
The Small-Animallike Lady Is Adored by the Ice Prince GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
Spoil Me Plzzz, Hinamori-san! GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 25
Strategic Lovers GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
The Summer Hikaru Died GN 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 25
Super Ball Girls GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 25
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 25
Tales of the Tendo Family GN 5Please One Peace Books US$12.95 March 25
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 20Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
The Tiger Won't Eat the Dragon Yet GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 25
Tokyo Revengers Omnibus GN 29-31Please Seven Seas US$32.99 March 25
Touch Within the Abyss GNPlease Tokyopop US$14.99 March 25
Unnamed Memory GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 25
The Witches of Adamas GN 10Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 25
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 12Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 25
You Are My Alpha GNPlease Seven Seas US$15.99 March 25

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
12 Dirty Deeds to Unite the Princess and Her Heroine GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 25
The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride GN 1Cite Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 25
Before You Discard Me, I Shall Have My Way With You GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 March 25
Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 25
Burst Angel GN 3Please Titan US$8.99 March 25
Cheeky Brat GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 25
The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
#DRCL midnight children GN 4Please Viz Media US$18.99 March 25
Dungeon Friends Forever GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 25
The Failure at God School GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 25
The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
Fist of the North Star GN 16Please Viz Media US$16.99 March 25
Friday at the Atelier GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
Gamaran: Shura GN 30Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 25
Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 25
GOGOGOGO-GO-GHOST! GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
Higurashi: When They Cry: MEGURI GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
HIKARI-MAN Omnibus GN 3-4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 25
His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 25
Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 25
I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 25
I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
If It’s You, I Might Try Falling in Love GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
In Another World, My Sister Stole My Name GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
In the Heavenly Prison, the Devil Enchants Me GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 25Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
It’s All Your Fault GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean GN 9Please Viz Media US$16.99 March 25
Kageki Shojo!! GN 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 25
The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 25
The Liminal Zone GN 2Please Viz Media US$13.99 March 25
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 25
Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
Nomi x Shiba GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 26
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 8Please Yen Press US$9.99 March 25
A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Heir: White Rabbit and the Prince of Beasts GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 25
A Sinner of the Deep Sea GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
The Small-Animallike Lady Is Adored by the Ice Prince GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
Strategic Lovers GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
The Summer Hikaru Died GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
Super Ball Girls GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 25
Tales of the Tendo Family GN 5Please One Peace Books US$12.95 March 25
Tearmoon Empire GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 26
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 20Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
The Tiger Won't Eat the Dragon Yet GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
Touch Within the Abyss GNPlease Tokyopop US$9.99 March 25
Unnamed Memory GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 25
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 26
WIND BREAKER GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 25
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 25
You Are My Alpha GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 March 25

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? Novel 6Please Kodansha USA US$14.95 March 25
A Certain Magical Index NT Novel 4Cite Seven Seas US$16.00 March 25
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 March 25
Days With My Stepsister Novel 1Please Yen Press US$16.00 March 25
Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 25
Miri Lives in the Cat's Eyes NovelPlease Yen Press US$16.00 March 25

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? Novel 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 25
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge on My Former Party Members Novel 10Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 27
Black Summoner Novel 20AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 26
Days With My Stepsister Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 25
Earl and Fairy Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 26
Hell Mode Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 26
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 19Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 24
I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 27
Knight's & Magic Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 24
Miri Lives in the Cat's Eyes NovelPlease Yen Press US$8.99 March 25
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 24
Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 28
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 28
Otherside Picnic Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 24
Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 27
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 27
The Tales of Marielle Clarac: The Labyrinth of Marielle Clarac Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 24

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameCite PQube US$29.99 March 27
SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix US$29.99 March 26


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 16-22
