North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 23-29
posted on by Alex Mateo
Undead Unluck, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime; The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride, The Failure at God School manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|March 25
|The Apothecary Diaries Season 1 Part 2 BDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|March 25
|One Piece Season 14 Part 3 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$44.98
|March 25
|Undead Unluck Limited Edition BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$79.99
|March 25
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|12 Dirty Deeds to Unite the Princess and Her Heroine Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 25
|The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride GN 1Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 25
|Before You Discard Me, I Shall Have My Way With You GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 25
|Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 25
|Burst Angel GN 3Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|March 25
|Cheeky Brat GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|A Condition Called Love GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 25
|The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|#DRCL midnight children GN 4 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$27.00
|March 25
|Dungeon Friends Forever GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 25
|The Failure at God School GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 25
|The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|Fist of the North Star GN 16 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|March 25
|Friday at the Atelier GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 25
|Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 25
|GOGOGOGO-GO-GHOST! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|Hellsing GN 9Please
|Dark Horse
|US$14.99
|March 25
|Higurashi: When They Cry: MEGURI GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|HIKARI-MAN Omnibus GN 3-4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$27.99
|March 25
|His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 25
|Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 25
|I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 25
|I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|If It’s You, I Might Try Falling in Love GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|In Another World, My Sister Stole My Name GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|In the Heavenly Prison, the Devil Enchants Me GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.00
|March 25
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 25Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|It’s All Your Fault GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean GN 9 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|March 25
|Kageki Shojo!! GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 25
|The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 25
|The Liminal Zone GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$24.00
|March 25
|The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 25
|Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 25
|Nomi x Shiba GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 25
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 25
|A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Heir: White Rabbit and the Prince of Beasts GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.95
|March 25
|A Sinner of the Deep Sea GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 25
|Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 25
|The Small-Animallike Lady Is Adored by the Ice Prince GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|Spoil Me Plzzz, Hinamori-san! GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 25
|Strategic Lovers GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|The Summer Hikaru Died GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 25
|Super Ball Girls GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 25
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 25
|Tales of the Tendo Family GN 5Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|March 25
|Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 20Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|The Tiger Won't Eat the Dragon Yet GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 25
|Tokyo Revengers Omnibus GN 29-31Please
|Seven Seas
|US$32.99
|March 25
|Touch Within the Abyss GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|March 25
|Unnamed Memory GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 25
|The Witches of Adamas GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 25
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 25
|You Are My Alpha GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 25
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|12 Dirty Deeds to Unite the Princess and Her Heroine GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 25
|The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride GN 1Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|March 25
|Before You Discard Me, I Shall Have My Way With You GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 25
|Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 25
|Burst Angel GN 3Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|March 25
|Cheeky Brat GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|A Couple of Cuckoos GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 25
|The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|#DRCL midnight children GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$18.99
|March 25
|Dungeon Friends Forever GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 25
|The Failure at God School GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 25
|The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|Fist of the North Star GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|March 25
|Friday at the Atelier GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|Gamaran: Shura GN 30Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 25
|Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 25
|GOGOGOGO-GO-GHOST! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|Higurashi: When They Cry: MEGURI GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|HIKARI-MAN Omnibus GN 3-4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 25
|His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 25
|Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|March 25
|I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 25
|I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|If It’s You, I Might Try Falling in Love GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|In Another World, My Sister Stole My Name GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|In the Heavenly Prison, the Devil Enchants Me GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 25Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|It’s All Your Fault GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|March 25
|Kageki Shojo!! GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 25
|The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 25
|The Liminal Zone GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|March 25
|The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 25
|Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|Nomi x Shiba GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 26
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 25
|A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Heir: White Rabbit and the Prince of Beasts GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|March 25
|A Sinner of the Deep Sea GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|The Small-Animallike Lady Is Adored by the Ice Prince GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|Strategic Lovers GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|The Summer Hikaru Died GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|Super Ball Girls GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 25
|Tales of the Tendo Family GN 5Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|March 25
|Tearmoon Empire GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 26
|Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 20Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|The Tiger Won't Eat the Dragon Yet GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|Touch Within the Abyss GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|March 25
|Unnamed Memory GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 25
|A Wild Last Boss Appeared! GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 26
|WIND BREAKER GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 25
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 25
|You Are My Alpha GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 25
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Am I Actually the Strongest? Novel 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.95
|March 25
|A Certain Magical Index NT Novel 4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$16.00
|March 25
|Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 25
|Days With My Stepsister Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 25
|Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 25
|Miri Lives in the Cat's Eyes NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 25
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Am I Actually the Strongest? Novel 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 25
|Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge on My Former Party Members Novel 10Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 27
|Black Summoner Novel 20AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 26
|Days With My Stepsister Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 25
|Earl and Fairy Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 26
|Hell Mode Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 26
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 19Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 24
|I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 27
|Knight's & Magic Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 24
|Miri Lives in the Cat's Eyes NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 25
|My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 24
|Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 28
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 28
|Otherside Picnic Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 24
|Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 27
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 27
|The Tales of Marielle Clarac: The Labyrinth of Marielle Clarac Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 24
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameCite
|PQube
|US$29.99
|March 27
|SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix
|US$29.99
|March 26
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.