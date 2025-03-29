Haigakura Anime Restarts With 1st Episode This Summer

Anime had delayed episode 8 and onward in November

The staff of the television anime of Shinobu Takayama 's Haigakura manga announced on Saturday that the anime will resume this summer, but will restart from the first episode. The staff released a video and a visual for the anime's resumption.

(The below video is available in the U.S. and Latin America only.)



(Region-free version)



Image courtesy of REMOW ©SHINOBU TAKAYAMA,ICHIJINSHA/"HAIGAKURA" Production Committee

The anime premiered in Japan on October 7, but delayed the eighth episode and onward in November because the staff decided they needed more time to maintain the series' quality. The anime rebroadcast its first six episodes weekly starting on November 25.

Image via Haigakura anime's website © 高山しのぶ・一迅社/ハイガクラ製作委員会

is streaming the series in limited areas, andand thechannel for It's Anime! are streaming the series in the United States and Canada. The series is also available onin selected territories.

REMOW describes the story:

On a journey to find ourselves. With captured family and a missing past, Ichiyo, a kashi, battles alongside Tenko to regain what's lost. The Immortal realm.

Immortals and humans dwell in a world on the verge of collapse. Ichiyo and Tenko search for the key to salvation, the 'Four Perils' who hold this land together. Based on Shinobu Takayama 's popular manga, you can't miss this action fantasy!

Junichi Yamamoto ( Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers , Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion ) is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics . Yū Murai ( Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion scripts for episodes 3, 5, 7, 10-11) is in charge of the series scripts. Masaki Satō ( Slam Dunk , Ultimate Muscle , Record of Ragnarok ) is designing the characters. Yuki Kurihara ( Dropkick on My Devil! ) is composing the music. MADKID performs the opening theme song "Chaser" and Hikaru Makishima performs the ending theme song "Phoenix."

Takayama began serializing the manga in Ichijinsha 's Zero-Sum Ward magazine in 2008. After the magazine ceased publication in 2015, the manga has since continued on the Zero-Sum Online service as Takayama's longest-running serialization. Ichijinsha has published 16 volumes so far with over 1.3 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).

Takayama's Amatsuki manga also inspired a television anime in 2008.



Source: Press release