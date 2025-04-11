Tenkaichi: The Greatest Warrior Under the Rising Sun Manga Gets TV Anime

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for artist Kyōtarō Azuma and author Yōsuke Nakamaru 's Tenkaichi: The Greatest Warrior Under the Rising Sun ( Tenkaichi: Nihon Saikyō Bugeisha Ketteisen ) manga announced on Friday that the manga is receiving a television anime.

Kodansha 's K MANGA service is publishing the manga simultaneously in English , and it describes the story:

This is not history as we know it. The year is 1600. Ten years have passed since Oda Nobunaga unified the whole of Japan. When Nobunaga realizes he is nearing the end of his life, he announces that he will hand over the reins of power to whoever brings him the strongest warrior. The generals, whose dreams of conquering the country had been crushed, put up their own strongest warriors and aim to become the king of the country! The first match is peerless spear wielder Honda Tadakatsu (sponsored by Tokugawa Ieyasu) vs. evolving prodigy Miyamoto Musashi (sponsored by Chosokabe Motochika)!!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd magazine in January 2021. The manga moved to Monthly Young Magazine in May 2021 after Young Magazine the 3rd ended publication. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on November 20, and will publish the 11th on April 18.