11eyes Visual Novel Gets Sequel Game on April 25

Dōjin game developer circle Mebuki Soft announced on Saturday that it is developing 11eyes ~After~ -Oshimanai Ai o Kimi ni- (An Unwavering Love for You), an authorized sequel to Lass ' 11eyes adult visual novel that will debut on the FANZA platform on April 25. (April 25 is the 17th anniversary of the original game's launch.)

Legion, one of the scenario writers for the original 11eyes game, confirmed that they are working on the new game's scenario. Shijimi Moriyama is drawing the art, and Yoshiki Ara is composing the music.

The original visual novel inspired a television anime adaptation in 2009, as well as an original video anime ( OVA ) episode in 2010. Sentai Filmworks released both anime in a DVD release in 2011, and it describes the anime:

Raised in an orphanage after witnessing his sister's suicide, Satsuki Kakeru's life has already been dark and cruel enough. When he and his friend Yuka are thrown into a alternate dimension called the Red Night, it takes a gruesome turn from bad to horrific. Now, trapped flickering between our world and the Red, Kakeru quickly discovers that he and Yuka are not alone, and that, together with the other so-called "fragments," they must defeat the malevolent entities known as the Black Knights. Facing monsters from beyond imagination and at the center of a deadly hunt, Kakeru's only chance of saving their lives now hinges on finding the power buried within himself and unraveling the mystery of his own origins and family... if he can survive long enough to do it! The horrors of the Red Night are just the beginning of the nightmare as shocking truths are exhumed!

Lass released the original 11eyes -Tsumi to Batsu to Aganai no Shōjo- visual novel for PC in 2008. The 11eyes -Resona Forma- fan disc shipped in 2011. Lass transferred rights to its games to DMM in 2018 after it filed for bankruptcy.

Sources: Mebuki Soft's X/Twitter account, Legion's X/Twitter account via Otakomu