The Spring 2021 Preview Guide

Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose ?

The story centers around Sueharu Maru, an average 17-year-old high school boy who has never had a girlfriend, and the "heroine battle" between his beautiful first crush Shirokusa Kachi and his childhood friend Kuroha Shida.

Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose is based on Shūichi Nimaru 's light novel series and streams on Crunchyroll on Tuesdays.

Rebecca Silverman

Typically for me, the biggest hurdle to getting into any harem story, or sometimes plain old shounen rom-com, is the fact that I usually find the female characters insufferable. Possibly this is because they're so often presented as utterly one-dimensional and unrealistic, and as a lady myself, I find that annoying. In any event, so far we've only really gotten a personality out of one of the two main girls (a number that looks destined to multiply, judging by the theme song), but I already dislike her. Kuroha Shida is the eponymous childhood friend from the title, and her oh-so-brilliant plan to both help her crush Sueharu Maru out of his depression when he learns that the girl he likes has a boyfriend is to have him pretend to be her boyfriend. In Kuroha's mind, this appears to be killing two birds with one stone while simultaneously allowing neither she nor Sueharu to actually accept “no” as an answer. Genius!

This, however, may be only the tip of the iceberg where the plot is concerned. There's an underlying story where the girl Sueharu likes, Shirokusa Kachi, is a budding author and recipient of a prestigious award (while still in high school, naturally), the boy she's dating, Mitsuru Abe, is a budding actor, and Sueharu is a former actor, a child star who has stopped acting for some reason we don't know yet. (Is Kuroha secretly a budding dancer? I wouldn't be surprised.) Since Mitsuru has clearly heard of Sueharu's work, we could get some exciting love geometry, or at least friend geometry, if he wants to strike up some kind of relationship with the resentful Sueharu. So this is absolutely not without potential. Also interesting is the use of different clover symbolism for the two main girls – Shirokusa wears a white clover blossom in her hair and Kuroha wears four-leaf clovers as hair ornaments. While we all know that four-leaf clovers are a symbol of luck, the clover blossom can have a variety of meanings based on the color – and white clovers are most commonly assigned the meanings of “good fortune,” “think of me,” and “a promise,” as stated in the episode. (Purple or red clovers mean “industry,” if you're curious.) But since promises can be broken, they can also at times take on a meaning of revenge – as in, avenging a broken promise. Since Sueharu trailed off when he was listing the meanings of white clovers in the episode, I feel like that last might be something the series is working up to.

Obviously this episode didn't grab me. Parts of it outright irritated me, not the least of which was Sueharu's skeezy friend who has apparently been seven-timing some girls. (At other schools. Girls at their school clearly have his number.) It also isn't amazing in the art and animation department, although I do appreciate that it doesn't go out of its way to indulge in nonsensical fanservice . But this could still turn out to be a decent romantic comedy once the cast is assembled and the plot gets going in earnest. If this is your genre, I'd definitely stick it out at least one more episode to see.

Nick Dupree

I'm really not sure what to make of this one. That's weird. I mean, the entire premise is right there in the overlong title: This is a romcom where, come hell, high water, or dark-haired kuudere, the childhood friend refuses to be left in her beloved Potato-kun's romantic wake. Yet somehow, despite watching this entire first episode, I still don't feel like I have a good idea of what this show is actually aiming for.

Part of that is the pacing. This is your standard 22-odd minute premiere, but it simultaneously feels half and twice as long as that. The early scenes of the cast just talking and getting into dull hijinks in their classroom feel extremely slow, to where I was shocked we were only eight minutes in when I looked at the progress bar. But then our hero's crush reveals she's dating someone, and suddenly we're skipping through about three different premises all at once. First Sueharu and Kuroha are planning to get revenge on the girl for uh...not liking him? But then they're going to start fake dating to make her jealous, somehow! And then it's revealed that Sueharu is actually an acting prodigy and the former rival of the guy she's dating! Dun dun dun! It's all very busy and half-baked, and left this premiere feeling pretty wobbly for what should be an easy to get into comedy.

It also doesn't help that I'm not sure how much I'm supposed to sympathize with our leads here. Teenagers being petty or jealous is nothing new, but the idea of getting “revenge” on a girl for the crime of dating somebody who isn't you, because you convinced yourself she MIGHT like you because she's kind of friendly towards you sometimes, is a supremely entitled take. And at points that seems to be what the show is saying, as Sueharu comes off extremely pathetic and embarrassing when he's trying to concoct a plan to totally stick it to Kachi's boyfriend. It's also pretty clear Kuroha is egging him on for the chance to get close to him and make sure the show's title comes true, but that also causes the problem of our two romantic leads being, at best, mildly unlikable in a genre that depends on at least some affection for the characters. That's an awkward, precarious tightrope that other series have fallen off of, and I don't have a ton of confidence that Osamake can make it work.

The other problem is the animation. The actual designs are cute enough – soft, round, and brightly colored to be appealing to look at – and the OP has some nice, if short, dancing segments. But the actual character acting is uncharacteristically stiff for a Doga Kobo production, and it's combined with some genuinely baffling direction. Sometimes it's on point and masks any jerky movement with solid blocking and lighting, but other times there's weird dutch angles with no feasible motivation, or hard cuts that don't change location but suddenly have characters standing in different places for no apparent reason. It's an awkward, inconsistent production from a studio who usually knocks this kind of material out of the park, which is pretty disappointing.