The Spring 2021 Preview Guide

How would you rate episode 1 of

Shadows House ?

What is this?

In a Western-style mansion on a cliff lives the aristocratic, faceless Shadow family. They live together with lifelike doll attendants who serve as their faces.

Shadows House is based on so-ma-to 's manga of the same name and streams on Funimation on Saturdays.

How was the first episode?

James Beckett

Rating:

Shadows House is a show where I was waiting for the other shoe to drop the entire time, and yet we didn't quite get there by the time the credits rolled on its premiere (if “there” is even a place the show is going, at all). Here we have a world where a living doll who is eventually named Emilico serves as the "face" of her counterpart, Kate, who is one of the people in this world that seems to be made of pure shadow (and also magical soot, I guess?). The delightful opening and ending themes hint at the sinister goings on that might be afoot within in surreal shadow puppet version of a Gothic Victorian fantasy world, and the episode gives us such unsubtle moments of foreshadowing as Emilico shattering one of Kate's dolls, only to wonder if she'd be tossed out were she ever to break, herself. At the end, when Emilico leans out of Kate's bedroom window to clean up a pesky soot spot, I was convinced that the episode would end with Kate shoving her out of a window or something.

Instead, “The Shadow and Her Doll” gives us precisely what it says on the tin: A half hour to slowly introduce ourselves to this world and our two main characters. Kate is somewhat aloof, prim and proper in the way that you'd expect her to be given that you can only see how she holds herself and how she dresses. Emilico, on the other hand, is a walking pile of infinitely chipper enthusiasm, crashing into things and singing Kate's praises at a volume that is always a notch or two higher than it needs to be, given that she is only ever speaking to Kate or herself.

The pair's dynamic is cute, but hard to put a finger on. As I watched Emilico figure out how to perform basic functions like eating and cleaning, or when Kaye demands to "play with her doll" and give Emilico a makeover, I found myself stuck trying to figure out what the tone of this relationship is supposed to be? Is there more than a hint of romance to read into the loaded imagery we see (especially from the OP and ED); is there a kind of master/slave dynamic that the show is trying to explore; is the story itself trying to present its mysteries with a tinge of dread and unease, and if so, how much?

All of these questions may very well be properly addressed in future episodes, and the setup that we get in this premiere is good enough that I'm eager to find out more. I kind of wish all the characters didn't seem like they were twelve, and I hope that Kate and Emilico's friendship can grow in a way that makes both of the girls more interesting as individuals. Still, it doesn't hurt that Shadows House is sporting a pitch perfect aesthetic, so much so that I am dying to live in this world some more each week. Time will tell if the series can live up to the ridiculous amounts of potential that this premiere throws out. I certainly hope it will.

Rebecca Silverman

Rating:

In Hans Christian Andersen 's 1847 literary fairy tale “The Shadow,” a man and his shadow trade places, only for the shadow to eventually become the more “real” of the two, forcing the man who was once the human to become his shadow's shadow. I don't know if the creators of Shadows House are familiar with the tale (it's not necessarily one of Andersen's best known), but it definitely seems as if this first episode is working with the ideas put forth in it. Emilico's “living doll” to shadowy Kate's “human” seems to be pointing out that who is real and who is not is largely a matter of action and perception, because by most of our measures, we'd be tempted to say that Emilico was the more human of the two – or at least the one who looks it.

There are a lot of very interesting aspects of this episode, which is good because the plot is admittedly rather thin. What catches my attention the most is the silhouette-like state of the Shadows family: they look like old-fashioned silhouette artwork dressed up in colored clothing. That this may not be their natural state certainly seems like a real possibility. Kate tells Emilico that she emits soot from the top of her head when she's feeling a strong emotion, something most frequently seen in this episode as a manifestation of her anxiety. What if that's all that the blackness is? Could the Shadows once have looked like their living dolls, but due to constant strong emotions they've become soot-stained? Certainly the soot seems to come off – we see Kate leave sooty fingerprints on surfaces and soot-stains on her white nightgown. If the soot functions as (more) visible sweat, it feels like a possibility, and the fact that we see her bathing once with sooty water right around her body may also factor in here.