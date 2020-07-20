Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Episode 157
by Amy McNulty,
How would you rate episode 157 of
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ?
After being briefed on the situation, Naruto and Shikamaru worry that Kara may be a much bigger organization than they initially assumed. Furthermore, Sai believes the now-destroyed base he and Sasuke explored was actually an abandoned research facility. Because of the potential threat posed by Kara, Naruto decides to reinstate Katasuke, whom Ino confirmed was being controlled by someone else during the Chunin exam debacle, to the Scientific Ninja Tools team. Naruto also vows to provide aid to the Hidden Rain, reasoning that the war isn't truly over until every nation is at peace. (Still, the Hidden Rain has been in shambles forever, so it's a bit strange that Naruto is only now providing them with aid.) In the episode's closing moments, the presumed head of Kara fills his generals in on the Hidden Rain situation. Not at all fazed by what transpired, the cloaked figure assures everyone present that the organization's plans remain unchanged.
Introducing Kara to the Hidden Leaf through one of its zealous followers is an interesting choice that helps illustrate the depths of the organization's depravity. Though Garashi's sad story of a childhood devoid of hope may partly explain his vulnerability, his willingness to kill his own friends speaks to how deeply Kara got its hooks in him. In keeping with the episode's bleak tone, Garashi's suicide, though heavily shaded, is arguably some of the rawest imagery this show has produced. The revelation that he was of absolutely no one of import to the organization in spite of his unflinching loyalty not only demonstrates how expendable Kara finds human life but also suggests the existence of legions of similar sacrificial pawns.
On its face, a Sasuke/Sai team-up seems like an intriguing prospect, especially since both men occupied similar roles in the original Team 7. Although their respective backstories are quite different, they both share a similarly emotionless disposition and confusion regarding social norms. However, while they make a truly impressive team, they don't really interact outside of their mission. True to character, Sasuke and Sai are all business and almost entirely detached from the more emotional Garashi. To be fair, this is clearly meant to be a bleak episode, so there isn't a lot of room for fun moments, but it would be great to see this pairing revisited in a humor-focused installment down the line.
An intriguing introduction to Boruto's next batch of adversaries, episode 157 gives viewers a taste of what the Hidden Leaf will soon be up against. Garashi experienced a life so devoid of hope that he was willing to give everything to this group, including his former friends and his own life. With the effects of the Fourth Great Shinobi War still being felt, an organization that preys on residents of the most affected countries could present a substantial threat.
Rating:
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.
Amy is an author who has loved anime for over two decades.
discuss this in the forum (403 posts) |
back to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Episode Review homepage / archives