How would you rate episode 157 of

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ?

Following a brief foray into its lighter side, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations turns in a dark, somber installment that helps set up the show's next major antagonist. After tracking down what they believe may be Kara's base of operations in the Hidden Rain, Sai and Sasuke encounter a young man who identifies himself as Garashi Touno and claims to have been orphaned by the Fourth Great Shinobi War. According to Garashi, he and his fellow orphans had stumbled upon Kara's hideout years ago and were exposed to poison gas as a result. The only surviving member of the group, Garashi, offers to guide the Hidden Leaf shinobi to where it all happened. However, upon entering the base, he reveals that his loyalties lie with Kara and he attempts to kill Sai and Sasuke with the same poison gas he'd released on his friends. Since none of the Naruto-verse's more prosperous nations have shown any interest in rebuilding the Hidden Rain, Garashi regarded his friends' murder as a mercy killing and proceeded to place his hope in Kara. Although Sai and Sasuke are able to escape from his trap with little effort, Garashi soon succumbs to the effects of the gas and realizes that the gas mask his saviors provided him with is completely ineffective. Rather than betray Kara, he opts to kill himself as the remnants of the base collapse all around him.

After being briefed on the situation, Naruto and Shikamaru worry that Kara may be a much bigger organization than they initially assumed. Furthermore, Sai believes the now-destroyed base he and Sasuke explored was actually an abandoned research facility. Because of the potential threat posed by Kara, Naruto decides to reinstate Katasuke, whom Ino confirmed was being controlled by someone else during the Chunin exam debacle, to the Scientific Ninja Tools team. Naruto also vows to provide aid to the Hidden Rain, reasoning that the war isn't truly over until every nation is at peace. (Still, the Hidden Rain has been in shambles forever, so it's a bit strange that Naruto is only now providing them with aid.) In the episode's closing moments, the presumed head of Kara fills his generals in on the Hidden Rain situation. Not at all fazed by what transpired, the cloaked figure assures everyone present that the organization's plans remain unchanged.

Introducing Kara to the Hidden Leaf through one of its zealous followers is an interesting choice that helps illustrate the depths of the organization's depravity. Though Garashi's sad story of a childhood devoid of hope may partly explain his vulnerability, his willingness to kill his own friends speaks to how deeply Kara got its hooks in him. In keeping with the episode's bleak tone, Garashi's suicide, though heavily shaded, is arguably some of the rawest imagery this show has produced. The revelation that he was of absolutely no one of import to the organization in spite of his unflinching loyalty not only demonstrates how expendable Kara finds human life but also suggests the existence of legions of similar sacrificial pawns.

On its face, a Sasuke/Sai team-up seems like an intriguing prospect, especially since both men occupied similar roles in the original Team 7. Although their respective backstories are quite different, they both share a similarly emotionless disposition and confusion regarding social norms. However, while they make a truly impressive team, they don't really interact outside of their mission. True to character, Sasuke and Sai are all business and almost entirely detached from the more emotional Garashi. To be fair, this is clearly meant to be a bleak episode, so there isn't a lot of room for fun moments, but it would be great to see this pairing revisited in a humor-focused installment down the line.

An intriguing introduction to Boruto's next batch of adversaries, episode 157 gives viewers a taste of what the Hidden Leaf will soon be up against. Garashi experienced a life so devoid of hope that he was willing to give everything to this group, including his former friends and his own life. With the effects of the Fourth Great Shinobi War still being felt, an organization that preys on residents of the most affected countries could present a substantial threat.

Rating:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Amy is an author who has loved anime for over two decades.